ZBOSS adapters

ATTENTION Support for this adapter is experimental, not recommended yet for production setups

The adapter for the ZBOSS protocol is based on the example of ZBOSS NCP Host Zigbee NCP (Network Co-Processor) for Nordic Semiconductor chips, such as nRF5340, nRF52840, nRF52833, nRF21540.

The interaction between the chip and the host occurs according to ZBOSS NCP Serial Protocol.

The adapter code is based on the zigpy-zboss library.

ATTENTION Currently, this adapter does not support various functions, so if you depend on these functions, consider using a different adapter. Changing the channel, changing requires re-pairing all devices.

Adding install codes, which is required to pair some devices.

Backups

Inter-PAN, which is required for touchlink

serial : adapter : zboss

Other supported settings are: adapter_concurrent and transmit_power (docs).

Currently tested on nRF52840 Dongle.