deCONZ (Dresden Elektronik)

serial:
  adapter: deconz

ConBee / ConBee II / ConBee III / RaspBee / RaspBee II

USB connected adapters (ConBee / ConBee II / ConBee III) and Raspberry Pi GPIO modules (RaspBee and RaspBee II).

Add the correct baudrate to the configuration.yaml into the serial section.

  • For ConBee2: specifying the baudrate is not necessary
  • For RaspBee2 it is 38400
  • For ConBee3 it is 115200

Warning: Conbee 2 firmware versions newer than 0x26580700 will result in an unstable network with devices dropping randomly, see Issue 9554open in new window