deCONZ (Dresden Elektronik)
Configuration
serial:
adapter: deconz
Hardware
ConBee / ConBee II / ConBee III / RaspBee / RaspBee II
USB connected adapters (ConBee / ConBee II / ConBee III) and Raspberry Pi GPIO modules (RaspBee and RaspBee II).
Add the correct baudrate to the
configuration.yaml into the serial section.
- For ConBee2: specifying the baudrate is not necessary
- For RaspBee2 it is 38400
- For ConBee3 it is 115200
Warning: Conbee 2 firmware versions newer than 0x26580700 will result in an unstable network with devices dropping randomly, see Issue 9554
- Coordinator firmware
- Flashing
- Buy (ConBee II)
- Buy (ConBee III)
- Buy (RaspBee II)