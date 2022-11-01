Model ZBDongle-E Vendor SONOFF Description Sonoff Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus (EFR32MG21) with router firmware Exposes light_indicator_level, linkquality Picture

# How to create a SONOFF ZBDongle-E Router

You can create a powerful Zigbee router from an ordinary Sonoff Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus (Model "ZBDongle-E" with EFR32MG21 chip) by flashing a router firmware onto the device. You can find the official guide for flashing the device here: SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB dongle plus firmware flashing open in new window. The guide also contains the link to the official SONOFF Router Firmware for the ZBDongle-E open in new window.

The guide from SONOFF is not very detailed. Here are some additional hints:

First, you have to disassemble the device and pull the logic board out of its housing. You need a J00 Phillips screwdriver for this.

for this. Second, you need a software supporting the XMODEM file transfer protocol open in new window for sending the firmware image to the device.

for sending the firmware image to the device. Third, you must operate on the naked logic board while it is plugged in. This is a lot easier if you use a USB extension cable .

. Forth, to enter the Bootloader Mode, you have to Plug the device in Connect to the device with the serial software (for serial connection parameters, see guide) Press and hold the "BOOT" button (upper button in the lower right corner next to the USB plug in the photo below) and then press the "RST." button (lower button in the lower right corner next to the USB plug in the photo below) to restart the device

Then follow the steps in the guide to load and install the firmware.

