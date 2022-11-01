SONOFF ZBDongle-E
|Model
|ZBDongle-E
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Sonoff Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus (EFR32MG21) with router firmware
|Exposes
|light_indicator_level, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
How to create a SONOFF ZBDongle-E Router
You can create a powerful Zigbee router from an ordinary Sonoff Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus (Model "ZBDongle-E" with EFR32MG21 chip) by flashing a router firmware onto the device. You can find the official guide for flashing the device here: SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB dongle plus firmware flashing. The guide also contains the link to the official SONOFF Router Firmware for the ZBDongle-E.
Hints
The guide from SONOFF is not very detailed. Here are some additional hints:
- First, you have to disassemble the device and pull the logic board out of its housing. You need a J00 Phillips screwdriver for this.
- Second, you need a software supporting the XMODEM file transfer protocol for sending the firmware image to the device.
- Third, you must operate on the naked logic board while it is plugged in. This is a lot easier if you use a USB extension cable.
- Forth, to enter the Bootloader Mode, you have to
- Plug the device in
- Connect to the device with the serial software (for serial connection parameters, see guide)
- Press and hold the "BOOT" button (upper button in the lower right corner next to the USB plug in the photo below)
- and then press the "RST." button (lower button in the lower right corner next to the USB plug in the photo below) to restart the device
- Then follow the steps in the guide to load and install the firmware.
Exposes
Light_indicator_level (numeric)
Brightness of the indicator light. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_indicator_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.