# Connecting the CC2530

# Pin layouts

The pin layout is different between each CC2530 module

Name Pin layout Picture CC2530 Webee CC2530 + CC2591

# Using a USB to serial adapter

# Confirmed working

This how-to has been confirmed working with the following CC2530 based devices:

Device Image CC2530

and the following USB to serial adapters:

Device Image CP2102

# Flashing the firmware

The required coordinator firmware can be found here: Zigbee 1.2 open in new window and Zigbee 3.0 open in new window.

Connect to CC2530 to the USB to serial adapter using the following mapping:

USB-Serial Adapter CC2530 3V3 VCC GND GND TXD P02 RXD P03

Now plug in the USB-to-serial adapter in your USB port and start Zigbee2MQTT, enjoy!

# To a Raspberry Pi (Zero)

CC2530 can be connected to a Raspberry PI (Zero) via GPIO Pins - no USB2FTDI is needed.

The use of UART by the installed Linux has to be disabled: Detailed explanation here open in new window

Enable UART in the Kernel and disable UART use for BlueTooth.

In /boot/config.txt add following lines:

enable_uart=1 dtoverlay=pi3-disable-bt

Disable the modem system service (on the command line):

sudo systemctl disable hciuart

Remove the console entry by removing any of those entries from /boot/cmdline.txt if present:

console=serial0,115200 console=ttyAMA0,115200

Reboot your Raspberry.

# Wiring CC2530 to the Raspberry

CC C2530 -> Raspberry VCC -> 3,3V (Pin1) GND -> GND (Pin6) P02 -> TXD (Pin8 / BCM 14) P03 -> RXD (Pin10 / BCM 15)

# Configuring Zigbee2MQTT

Change the Serial Port in your data/configuration.yaml file:

serial: port: /dev/ttyAMA0

Have fun.

# Via an ESP8266 as a serial to WiFi bridge

This setup allows you to connect a CC2530 to an ESP8266 which can be put everywhere in your house. Via a serial socket, Zigbee2MQTT will connect to your CC2530.

Wire the CC2530 to the ESP8266 using the following scheme:

ESP8266 CC2530 3v3 VCC GND GND TX P02 RX P03 GND P20 GND P04 GND P05

# Option 1 - Flashing the ESP8266 with ESPEasy

The ESP8266 needs to be flashed with ESPEasy. ESPEasy has suficient documentation on how to get you up and running:

# Setting up ESPEasy

Open the ESPEasy web interface and complete the setup. Afterwards open the web interface again.

Click on Devices Edit of the first task and select Communication - Serial Server from the dropdown list.

Fill in the form as following:

a. Name: ZIGBEE2MQTT b. Enabled: checked c. TCP Port: a number between 1000 and 9999 "1775" d. Baud Rate: 115200 e. Data bits: 8 f. Parity: No Parity g. Stop bits: 1 h. Reset target after boot: - none – i. RX receive timeout: 0 j. Event processing: Generic

Press Submit, the setup is now completed.

# Option 2 - Flashing the ESP8266 with Tasmota

The ESP8266 needs to be flashed with Tasmota firmware, "zbbridge" build. Please find flashing instructions in the following guides:

You don't need MQTT for the serial to network functionality but it is a nice option to monitor your bridge.

# Setting up Tasmota

Open the Tasmota web interface and complete the basic network setup. Next in "Configuration", "Configure Module" define your RX and TX pins. The Rx/Tx are relative to the ESP device. For example with ESP8266/ESP01's hardware serial, set GPIO1 as TCP Tx and GPIO3 as TCP Rx .

Next, in Tasmota's main screen, open "Console". Enter TCPBaudRate 115200 . Decide on the port number to use and set it. For example for port = 8888 run:

Rule1 ON System#Boot do TCPStart 8888 endon Rule1 1

# Zigbee2MQTT configuration

Now add the following to the Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml :

serial : port : 'tcp://192.168.2.13:20108' adapter : zstack

Note to change the IP address and port. You can now start Zigbee2qmtt.