Docker Stack device mapping

This is only relevant when using Docker Stack

Docker stack doesn't support device mappings with option --devices when deploying a stack in swarm mode. There are two solutions to this. Both of these solutions start with binding the devices as volumes.

Automatic device mapping for cgroup v1 and v2

The easiest solution for enabling devices on Docker Stacks is the allfro device-mapping-manager docker image. This container has a tiny program that reads all of the volume mounts on its own host, identifies devices, and then modifies the permissions on the host to allow the container to use them. Unlike other solutions, this works for both versions of cgroups.

This container has to be deployed directly to docker, not through a stack. It's possible to work around this by creating a stack with a privileged service that acts as a proxy to launch the actual device mapper container.

version: '3.8'

services:
    dmm:
        image: docker
        entrypoint: docker
        restart: unless-stopped
        privileged: true
        command: |
            run
            -i
            --rm
            --privileged
            --cgroupns=host
            --pid=host
            --userns=host
            -v /sys:/host/sys
            -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock
            -v /dev:/dev
            ghcr.io/allfro/allfro/device-mapping-manager:latest
        volumes:
            - /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock
        deploy:
            mode: global

Manual cgroup v1

A workaround is to manually set the right permissions. The workaround is based on the solution found at Add support for devices with "service create", all credits goes this him.

This workaround only works with cgroup v1, which is not enabled on many newer distro releases.

  1. Identify serial adapter Identify the serial adapter using the following command:

    sudo lsusb -v

    Bus 001 Device 005: ID 0451:16a8 Texas Instruments, Inc.
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            2 Communications
  bDeviceSubClass         0
  bDeviceProtocol         0
  bMaxPacketSize0        32
  idVendor           0x0451 Texas Instruments, Inc.
  idProduct          0x16a8
  bcdDevice            0.09
  iManufacturer           1 Texas Instruments
  iProduct                2 TI CC2531 USB CDC
  iSerial                 3 __0X00124B001936AC60
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
	bLength                 9
	bDescriptorType         2
	wTotalLength           67
	bNumInterfaces          2
	bConfigurationValue     1
	iConfiguration          0
	bmAttributes         0x80
	  (Bus Powered)
	MaxPower               50mA
	Interface Descriptor:
	  bLength                 9
	  bDescriptorType         4
	  bInterfaceNumber        0
	  bAlternateSetting       0
	  bNumEndpoints           1
	  bInterfaceClass         2 Communications
	  bInterfaceSubClass      2 Abstract (modem)
	  bInterfaceProtocol      1 AT-commands (v.25ter)
	  iInterface              0
	  CDC Header:
		bcdCDC               1.10
	  CDC ACM:
		bmCapabilities       0x02
		  line coding and serial state
	  CDC Union:
		bMasterInterface        0
		bSlaveInterface         1
	  CDC Call Management:
		bmCapabilities       0x00
		bDataInterface          1
	  Endpoint Descriptor:
		bLength                 7
		bDescriptorType         5
		bEndpointAddress     0x82  EP 2 IN
		bmAttributes            3
		  Transfer Type            Interrupt
		  Synch Type               None
		  Usage Type               Data
		wMaxPacketSize     0x0040  1x 64 bytes
		bInterval              64
	Interface Descriptor:
	  bLength                 9
	  bDescriptorType         4
	  bInterfaceNumber        1
	  bAlternateSetting       0
	  bNumEndpoints           2
	  bInterfaceClass        10 CDC Data
	  bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
	  bInterfaceProtocol      0
	  iInterface              0
	  Endpoint Descriptor:
		bLength                 7
		bDescriptorType         5
		bEndpointAddress     0x84  EP 4 IN
		bmAttributes            2
		  Transfer Type            Bulk
		  Synch Type               None
		  Usage Type               Data
		wMaxPacketSize     0x0040  1x 64 bytes
		bInterval               0
	  Endpoint Descriptor:
		bLength                 7
		bDescriptorType         5
		bEndpointAddress     0x04  EP 4 OUT
		bmAttributes            2
		  Transfer Type            Bulk
		  Synch Type               None
		  Usage Type               Data
		wMaxPacketSize     0x0040  1x 64 bytes
		bInterval               0
Device Status:     0x0000
  (Bus Powered)

  2. UDEV Rules

    Create a new udev rule for serial adapter, idVendor and idProduct must be equal to values from lsusb command. The rule below creates device /dev/zigbee-serial:

    echo "SUBSYSTEM==\"tty\", ATTRS{idVendor}==\"0451\", ATTRS{idProduct}==\"16a8\", SYMLINK+=\"zigbee-serial\",  RUN+=\"/usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh\"" | sudo tee /etc/udev/rules.d/99-zigbee-serial.rules

    Reload newly created rule using the following command:

    sudo udevadm control --reload-rules

  3. Create docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh

    sudo nano /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh

    Copy the following content:

    #!/bin/bash
USBDEV=`readlink -f /dev/zigbee-serial`
read minor major < <(stat -c '%T %t' $USBDEV)
if [[ -z $minor || -z $major ]]; then
	echo 'Device not found'
	exit
fi
dminor=$((0x${minor}))
dmajor=$((0x${major}))
CID=`docker ps -a --no-trunc | grep koenkk/zigbee2mqtt | head -1 |  awk '{print $1}'`
if [[ -z $CID ]]; then
	echo 'CID not found'
	exit
fi
echo 'Setting permissions'
echo "c $dmajor:$dminor rwm" > /sys/fs/cgroup/devices/docker/$CID/devices.allow

    Set permissions:

    sudo chmod 744 /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh

  4. Create docker-event-listener.sh

    sudo nano /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh

    Copy the following content:

    #!/bin/bash
docker events --filter 'event=start'| \
while read line; do
	/usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh
done

    Set permissions:

    sudo chmod 744 /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh

  5. Create docker-event-listener.service

    sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/docker-event-listener.service

    Copy the following content:

    [Unit]
Description=Docker Event Listener for Zigbee serial adapter
After=network.target
StartLimitIntervalSec=0
[Service]
Type=simple
Restart=always
RestartSec=1
User=root
ExecStart=/bin/bash /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh

[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target

    Set permissions:

    sudo chmod 744 /etc/systemd/system/docker-event-listener.service

    Reload daemon

    sudo systemctl daemon-reload

    Start Docker event listener

    sudo systemctl start docker-event-listener.service

    Status Docker event listener

    sudo systemctl status docker-event-listener.service

    Enable Docker event listener

    sudo systemctl enable docker-event-listener.service

  6. Verify and deploy Zigbee2MQTT stack

    Now reconnect the serial adapter. Verify using the following command:

    ls -al /dev/zigbee-serial

    lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 7 Sep 28 21:14 /dev/zigbee-serial -> ttyACM0

    Below an example of a docker-stack-zigbee2mqtt.yml:

    version: "3.7"
services:
  zigbee2mqtt:
	image: koenkk/zigbee2mqtt:latest-dev
	environment:
	  - TZ=Europe/Amsterdam
	volumes:
	  - /mnt/docker-cluster/zigbee2mqtt/data:/app/data
	  - /dev/zigbee-serial:/dev/zigbee-serial
	networks:
	  - proxy_traefik-net
	deploy:
	  placement:
		constraints: [node.hostname == rpi-3]
	  replicas: 1

networks:
  proxy_traefik-net:
	external: true

    In the above example, proxy_traefik-net is the network to connect to the mqtt broker. The constraint makes sure Docker deploys only to this (rpi-3) node, where the serial adapter is connected to. The volume binding /mnt/docker-cluster/zigbee2mqtt/data is the zigbee2mqtt persistent directory, where configuration.yaml is saved.

    The Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml should point to /dev/zigbee-serial:

    [...]
  port: /dev/zigbee-serial
[...]

    Deploy the stack:

    docker stack deploy zigbee2mqtt --compose-file docker-stack-zigbee2mqtt.yml

Troubleshooting

It could happen that even after the above the container is not starting correctly and bringing a "Operation not permitted" message in the log of the service for the device:

Error: Error while opening serialport 'Error: Error: Operation not permitted, cannot open /dev/zigbee-serial'

This is due to the usage of cgroupv2 instead of cgroupv1 which is not fully supported by docker/containerd. To switch from cgroupv2 to cgroupv1 you have to add systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy=false to the grub cmdline. E.g. on an Raspberry Pi 4 with Raspian Bullseye you can add it to the end of the line in the /boot/cmdline.txt file:

[...] rootfstype=ext4 fsck.repair=yes rootwait cgroup_enable=cpuset cgroup_enable=memory cgroup_memory=1 systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy=false