Docker Stack device mapping

This is only relevant when using Docker Stack

Docker stack doesn't support device mappings with option --devices when deploying a stack in swarm mode. There are two solutions to this. Both of these solutions start with binding the devices as volumes.

The easiest solution for enabling devices on Docker Stacks is the allfro device-mapping-manager docker image. This container has a tiny program that reads all of the volume mounts on its own host, identifies devices, and then modifies the permissions on the host to allow the container to use them. Unlike other solutions, this works for both versions of cgroups.

This container has to be deployed directly to docker, not through a stack. It's possible to work around this by creating a stack with a privileged service that acts as a proxy to launch the actual device mapper container.

version : '3.8' services : dmm : image : docker entrypoint : docker restart : unless - stopped privileged : true command : | run -i --rm --privileged --cgroupns=host --pid=host --userns=host -v /sys:/host/sys -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock -v /dev:/dev ghcr.io/allfro/allfro/device-mapping-manager:latest volumes : - /var/run/docker.sock : /var/run/docker.sock deploy : mode : global

A workaround is to manually set the right permissions. The workaround is based on the solution found at Add support for devices with "service create", all credits goes this him.

This workaround only works with cgroup v1, which is not enabled on many newer distro releases.

Identify serial adapter Identify the serial adapter using the following command: sudo lsusb -v Bus 001 Device 005: ID 0451:16a8 Texas Instruments, Inc. Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 2 Communications bDeviceSubClass 0 bDeviceProtocol 0 bMaxPacketSize0 32 idVendor 0x0451 Texas Instruments, Inc. idProduct 0x16a8 bcdDevice 0.09 iManufacturer 1 Texas Instruments iProduct 2 TI CC2531 USB CDC iSerial 3 __0X00124B001936AC60 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 67 bNumInterfaces 2 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0x80 (Bus Powered) MaxPower 50mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 2 Communications bInterfaceSubClass 2 Abstract (modem) bInterfaceProtocol 1 AT-commands (v.25ter) iInterface 0 CDC Header: bcdCDC 1.10 CDC ACM: bmCapabilities 0x02 line coding and serial state CDC Union: bMasterInterface 0 bSlaveInterface 1 CDC Call Management: bmCapabilities 0x00 bDataInterface 1 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x82 EP 2 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 64 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 2 bInterfaceClass 10 CDC Data bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x84 EP 4 IN bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x04 EP 4 OUT bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Device Status: 0x0000 (Bus Powered) UDEV Rules Create a new udev rule for serial adapter, idVendor and idProduct must be equal to values from lsusb command. The rule below creates device /dev/zigbee-serial : echo "SUBSYSTEM== \" tty \" , ATTRS{idVendor}== \" 0451 \" , ATTRS{idProduct}== \" 16a8 \" , SYMLINK+= \" zigbee-serial \" , RUN+= \" /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh \" " | sudo tee /etc/udev/rules.d/99-zigbee-serial.rules Reload newly created rule using the following command: sudo udevadm control --reload-rules Create docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh sudo nano /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh Copy the following content: #!/bin/bash USBDEV = ` readlink -f /dev/zigbee-serial ` read minor major < < ( stat -c '%T %t' $USBDEV ) if [ [ -z $minor || -z $major ] ] ; then echo 'Device not found' exit fi dminor = $(( 0 x${minor} )) dmajor = $(( 0 x${major} )) CID = ` docker ps -a --no-trunc | grep koenkk/zigbee2mqtt | head -1 | awk '{print $1}' ` if [ [ -z $CID ] ] ; then echo 'CID not found' exit fi echo 'Setting permissions' echo "c $dmajor : $dminor rwm" > /sys/fs/cgroup/devices/docker/ $CID /devices.allow Set permissions: sudo chmod 744 /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh Create docker-event-listener.sh sudo nano /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh Copy the following content: #!/bin/bash docker events --filter 'event=start' | \ while read line ; do /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh done Set permissions: sudo chmod 744 /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh Create docker-event-listener.service sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/docker-event-listener.service Copy the following content: [ Unit ] Description = Docker Event Listener for Zigbee serial adapter After = network.target StartLimitIntervalSec = 0 [ Service ] Type = simple Restart = always RestartSec = 1 User = root ExecStart = /bin/bash /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh [ Install ] WantedBy = multi-user.target Set permissions: sudo chmod 744 /etc/systemd/system/docker-event-listener.service Reload daemon sudo systemctl daemon-reload Start Docker event listener sudo systemctl start docker-event-listener.service Status Docker event listener sudo systemctl status docker-event-listener.service Enable Docker event listener sudo systemctl enable docker-event-listener.service Verify and deploy Zigbee2MQTT stack Now reconnect the serial adapter. Verify using the following command: ls -al /dev/zigbee-serial lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 7 Sep 28 21 :14 /dev/zigbee-serial - > ttyACM0 Below an example of a docker-stack-zigbee2mqtt.yml : version : "3.7" services : zigbee2mqtt : image : koenkk/zigbee2mqtt : latest - dev environment : - TZ=Europe/Amsterdam volumes : - /mnt/docker - cluster/zigbee2mqtt/data : /app/data - /dev/zigbee - serial : /dev/zigbee - serial networks : - proxy_traefik - net deploy : placement : constraints : [ node.hostname == rpi - 3 ] replicas : 1 networks : proxy_traefik-net : external : true In the above example, proxy_traefik-net is the network to connect to the mqtt broker. The constraint makes sure Docker deploys only to this ( rpi-3 ) node, where the serial adapter is connected to. The volume binding /mnt/docker-cluster/zigbee2mqtt/data is the zigbee2mqtt persistent directory, where configuration.yaml is saved. The Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml should point to /dev/zigbee-serial : [ ... ] port : /dev/zigbee - serial [ ... ] Deploy the stack: docker stack deploy zigbee2mqtt --compose-file docker-stack-zigbee2mqtt.yml

It could happen that even after the above the container is not starting correctly and bringing a "Operation not permitted" message in the log of the service for the device:

Error: Error while opening serialport 'Error: Error: Operation not permitted, cannot open /dev/zigbee-serial'

This is due to the usage of cgroupv2 instead of cgroupv1 which is not fully supported by docker/containerd. To switch from cgroupv2 to cgroupv1 you have to add systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy=false to the grub cmdline. E.g. on an Raspberry Pi 4 with Raspian Bullseye you can add it to the end of the line in the /boot/cmdline.txt file: