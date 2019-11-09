# Flashing the firmware on the CC2538 MODULE

The CC2538 module needs to be flashed with a custom firmware. This firmware can be flashed with a JTAG programmer. The programmer can be found on Aliexpress open in new window

Install SEGGER J-Link Software open in new window Open SEGGER J-Link Configurator and ensure your JTAG has the latest firmware (upgrade it if this is not your case) Connect JTAG programmer to CC2538 module following below diagram: Download latest firmware open in new window Open SEGGER J-Link Flash and select "Create a New Project" Make sure you select the right module [TI CC2538SF53] and [JTAG] as Target Interface Now select "Open Data File..." and select the right firmware [MODKAMRU_V3_USB.hex] Now as a final step in order to successfully program the module select first [Target/Manual Programming/Erase Chip] (or press F4) and then [Target/Manual Programming/Program & Verify] (or press F6)

# How-to check the installed firmware version

Zigbee2MQTT will output the installed firmware version to the Zigbee2MQTT log on startup:

Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:01:14: Coordinator firmware version: '{"type":"zStack30x","meta":{"transportrev":2,"product":2,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"maintrel":2,"revision":20190425}}'