# Flashing the firmware via cc2538-bsl

CC2538-bsl is a python script by Jelmer Tiete open in new window that communicates with the boot loader of the Texas Instruments CC2538, CC26xx and CC13xx SoCs (System on Chips).

In this case we use a Sonoff Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus and flash the firmware without opening the case to press the "Boot" button.

# Method with Docker (Linux only)

docker run --rm \ --device /dev/ttyUSB0:/dev/ttyUSB0 \ -e FIRMWARE_URL = https://github.com/Koenkk/Z-Stack-firmware/raw/master/coordinator/Z-Stack_3.x.0/bin/CC1352P2_CC2652P_launchpad_coordinator_20221226.zip \ ckware/ti-cc-tool -ewv -p /dev/ttyUSB0 --bootloader-sonoff-usb

# Method without Docker

# Prepare your system (debian based)

Install python and python-pip.

sudo apt update && sudo apt install python3 python3-pip

Install needed python packages.

sudo pip3 install pyserial intelhex

Create a directory named "cc2538-bsl", download the last master of cc2538-bsl as tarball and extract in same folder.

mkdir cc2538-bsl cd cc2538-bsl curl -sSL https://github.com/JelmerT/cc2538-bsl/archive/refs/heads/master.tar.gz | tar xz --strip 1

The sonoff feature is in the master since 20.01.2022.

# Download the Firmware

Download the firmware for your adapter from the Supported adapter page and unzip it in the c2538-bsl directory. So everything needed is in one folder.

In this case we will flash CC1352P2_CC2652P_launchpad_coordinator_***.zip .

wget https://github.com/Koenkk/Z-Stack-firmware/raw/master/coordinator/Z-Stack_3.x.0/bin/CC1352P2_CC2652P_launchpad_coordinator_20221226.zip unzip CC1352P2_CC2652P_launchpad_coordinator_20221226.zip sudo python3 cc2538-bsl.py -ewv -p /dev/ttyUSB0 --bootloader-sonoff-usb ./CC1352P2_CC2652P_launchpad_coordinator_20221226.hex

-ewv means Mass erase, write, verify

-p is the port on which your device is running, in this case /dev/ttyUSB0

--bootloader-sonoff-usb means that the bootloader is activated by the script, by toggeling RTS and DTR in the correct pattern for Sonoff USB dongle (remove this if your device is not a Sonoff dongle).

If the flash process was successfully done, an output like this appears:

sonoff Opening port /dev/ttyUSB0, baud 500000 Reading data from ../CC1352P2_CC2652P_launchpad_coordinator_20221226.hex Your firmware looks like an Intel Hex file Connecting to target... CC1350 PG2.0 (7x7mm): 352KB Flash, 20KB SRAM, CCFG.BL_CONFIG at 0x00057FD8 Primary IEEE Address: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00 Performing mass erase Erasing all main bank flash sectors Erase done Writing 360448 bytes starting at address 0x00000000 Write 104 bytes at 0x00057F988 Write done Verifying by comparing CRC32 calculations. Verified (match: 0xe0c256fd)

# How-to check the installed firmware version

Zigbee2MQTT will output the installed firmware version to the Zigbee2MQTT log on startup:

Zigbee2MQTT:info 2022-01-05 22:36:34: Coordinator firmware version: '{"meta":{"maintrel":1,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"product":1,"revision":20221226,"transportrev":2},"type":"zStack3x0"}''