# Flashing via UNIFLASH

UNIFLASH can be used to flash certain Texas Instruments MCUs (e.g. CC26X2R1 and CC1352P-2). It runs on Windows, macOS and Linux.

n.b. UNIFLASH sometimes needs to update the programmer firmware, and this can fail if the device is connected to a USB 3 port. If this occurs, switch to a USB 2 port.

Note for flashing on Linux: Uniflash does not work well on some distributions. specifically, Fedora 31 may have some issue. Combinations that are verified to be working are:

Ubuntu 18.4 (LTS): fresh install # sudo apt install libgconf-2-4 # sudo apt install libusb-0.1-4 ... then follow the instructions below

