# Copying the ieee address of an adapter

When migrating from one stick to another it is important that the new stick uses the same ieee address as the old stick. Some devices lookup the coordinator by its ieee address, this fails when the ieee address of the coordinator changes. There are various tools which can do this.

First you have to determine the ieee address of your old stick, there are 2 ways to do this:

Open the frontend, go to "Settings" -> "About" -> "Coordinator IEEE Address" Open the data/database.db ; on the first line you will find the coordinator ieee address:

{ "id" : 1 , "type" : "Coordinator" , "ieeeAddr" : "0x00124b000e89686d" , "nwkAddr" : 0 ...

# ZigStar Multi Tool

Supports: CC2652, CC1352, CC2538

Download open in new window and run the tool Plug in your adapter and put it in BSL mode, consult your adapters manual on how to put it in BSL mode mode Click refresh icon and select your adapter Fill in the old coordinators ieee address under "IEEE" (first 0x can be skipped) Check "Write IEEE" and click "Write IEEE" Reflash the firmware on your stick (this is important, otherwise the coordinator will not use the new ieee address)

Download open in new window the tool Plug in your adapter and put it in BSL mode, consult your adapters manual on how to put it in BSL mode Run ./cc2538-bsl.py -evw --ieee-address 00:12:4b:aa:bb:cc:dd:ee -p /dev/tty.usbserial-10 ./fw.hex , replace: 00:12:4b:aa:bb:cc:dd:ee with your coordinator ieee address (first 0x can be skipped), /dev/tty.usbserial-10 with the path to your adapter, and ./fw.hex with the path to your adapters firmware.

with your coordinator ieee address (first can be skipped) /dev/tty.usbserial-10 with the path to your adapter

with the path to your adapter ./fw.hex with the path to your adapters firmware.

Supports: CC2652, CC1352, CC2538