# Python Virtual Environment

It is possible to run Zigbee2MQTT in a virtual environment, this has been tested with a Raspberry Pi 3B+.

This guide is similar to the Running Zigbee2MQTT on Linux guide, follow the steps from there by replacing the steps with the ones from below.

sudo git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git /opt/zigbee2mqtt sudo chown -R pi:pi /opt/zigbee2mqtt cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt python3 -m venv . source /opt/zigbee2mqtt/bin/activate pip install --upgrade pip wheel setuptools pip install nodeenv nodeenv -p -n 16.15 .0 deactivate source /opt/zigbee2mqtt/bin/activate cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt npm ci deactivate

# Starting Zigbee2MQTT

cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt source /opt/zigbee2mqtt/bin/activate npm start deactivate

# (Optional) Running as a daemon with systemctl

To run Zigbee2MQTT as daemon (in background) and start it automatically on boot we will run Zigbee2MQTT with systemctl.

sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/zigbee2mqtt.service

Add the following to this file:

[ Unit ] Description = zigbee2mqtt After = network.target [ Service ] ExecStart = /bin/bash -c 'source /opt/zigbee2mqtt/bin/activate; /opt/zigbee2mqtt/bin/npm start' WorkingDirectory = /opt/zigbee2mqtt StandardOutput = inherit StandardError = inherit Restart = always User = pi [ Install ] WantedBy = multi-user.target

Now continue with Verify that the configuration works: from the Running Zigbee2MQTT guide.

To update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version, execute: