# User extensions

User extensions is a way to extend Zigbee2MQTT behavior, user extensions works in same way as internal extensions.

To get familiar with extensions framework please read source code of internal extensions open in new window.

User extensions are stored in data/extension folder and have to export a JavaScript Class or Function.

Example:

File: data/extension/my-first-extension.js

class MyExampleExtension { constructor ( zigbee , mqtt , state , publishEntityState , eventBus , settings , logger ) { this . zigbee = zigbee ; this . mqtt = mqtt ; this . state = state ; this . publishEntityState = publishEntityState ; this . eventBus = eventBus ; this . settings = settings ; this . logger = logger ; logger . info ( 'Loaded MyExampleExtension' ) ; } start ( ) { this . mqtt . publish ( 'example/extension' , 'hello from MyExampleExtension' ) ; this . eventBus . onMQTTMessage ( this , ( data ) => { console . log ( ` Received MQTT message on topic ' ${ data . topic } ' with message ' ${ data . message } ' ` ) ; } ) ; } stop ( ) { this . eventBus . removeListenersExtension ( this ) ; } } module . exports = MyExampleExtension ;

# User extensions list

Once Zigbee2MQTT starts it publishes zigbee2mqtt/bridge/extensions with payload [{"name": "my-first-extension.js": "code": <HERE COMES YOUR EXTENSION SOURCE CODE>}] containing all the loaded user extensions.

# Save user extension

To save a user extension over the API publish to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/extension/save with payload {"name": "my-first-extension.js", "code": <HERE COMES YOUR EXTENSION SOURCE CODE>} .

# Remove user extension