IKEA E1524/E1810

Model E1524/E1810 Vendor IKEA Description TRADFRI remote control Exposes identify, battery, action Picture

Pair the remote to Zigbee2MQTT by holding it close to the coordinator and pressing the inside button, next to the CR2032 battery, 4 times in 5s. The red light on the (front of the) remote will now flash a few times.

It may help to remove the battery for a few seconds and after that reconfigure it via Configure. Right before executing the Configure make sure to wake up the device by pressing a button on it.

To resolve the Device didn't respond to OTA request error, you can try to push a button on it, shortly before you start the update, to wake up the Remote.

Make sure that automations that are triggered by the 'action' attribute of the remote are not configured in the 'restart' mode. Since there is an event for the button press (e.g. arrow_left_click ) as well as for the release (e.g. arrow_left_release ) the trigger will fire two times in rapid succession which may result in the automation being cancelled before it can finish its first run.

The binding functionality of this remote varies per firmware version:

< 2.3.014: binding is not supported, OTA update your device to get binding functionality

2.3.014 - 2.3.074: supports binding to groups only. It can only be bound to 1 group at a time. By default this remote is bound to the default bind group which you first have to unbind it from. This can be done by sending to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbind payload {"from": "DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME", "to": "default_bind_group"} . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it.

payload . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it. 2.3.075 - 2.3.080 : supports binding to devices only

24.4.5: supports binding to a limited number of devices, or exclusively to a single group. Remove the Coordinator binding after binding to the group. Further editing of bindings then requires factory reset (4x button press) while join is enabled.

Note: Prior to sending a 'bind' command using an MQTT message directly or through the frontend, push a button on the remote to wake it up. Otherwise, the remote will not be in a receiving state and the bind will fail with a general 'error'.

Once bound to a group/bulb you will notice that the toggle and brightness buttons will work, but scenes/color temperature may not work depending on firmware version.

< 24.4.5: Create a group with ID 65289 (name it ie. Trafri_scenes) and add the device(s) you control with the remote. Add/store scenes for the created group Once you click left/right on the remote, the scenes will be called sequentially (should there be a device off sync in scenes, hold the toggle button for 3 sec.).

24.4.5: Bind the LevelCtrl and Scenes clusters to the devices or groups (only LevelCtrl is supported for groups) to be able to control brightness and scenes/color respectively.

When clicking the middle (center) button on the remote it will send a {"click": "toggle"} , when holding it it will also send a {"click": "toggle_hold"} . It is not possible to skip the toggle when the button is hold. Also the remote won't send anything when the button is released. See link for more details.

If you have problems with running firmware update, try following:

after clicking "Updare firmware" button in Z2M, click every 1-2s any of control buttons on remote if remote keeps aborting firmware update, then try with fresh battery and also you can try to reset device (press pair button next to battery 4 times in 5s period)

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .