IKEA E1524/E1810

Model E1524/E1810 Vendor IKEA Description TRADFRI remote control Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

Pair the remote to Zigbee2MQTT by holding it close to the coordinator and pressing the inside button, next to the CR2032 battery, 4 times. The red light on the (front of the) remote will now flash a few times.

# Troubleshooting: no battery level OR not sending messages at all

It may help to remove the battery for a few seconds and after that reconfigure it via Configure. Right before executing the Configure make sure to wake up the device by pressing a button on it.

# Troubleshooting: Device didn't respond to OTA request

To resolve the Device didn't respond to OTA request error, you can try to push a button on it, shortly before you start the update, to wake up the Remote.

The binding functionallity of this remote varies per firmware version:

< 2.3.014: binding is not supported, OTA update your device to get binding functionallity

2.3.014 - 2.3.074: suppports binding to groups only. It can only be bound to 1 group at a time. By default this remote is bound to the default bind group which you first have to unbind it from. This can be done by sending to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbind payload {"from": "DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME", "to": "default_bind_group"} . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it.

payload . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it. 2.3.075 and greater : supports binding to devices only

Note: Prior to sending a 'bind' command using an MQTT message directly or through the frontend, push a button on the remote to wake it up. Otherwise, the remote will not be in a receiving state and the bind will fail with a general 'error'.

Once bound to a group/bulb you will notice that the toggle and brightness buttons will work, but scenes/color temperature most likely won't work. This appears to be a missing piece of functionality (discussion open in new window), but via a workaround this can be managed;

Create a group with ID 65289 (name it ie. Trafri_scenes) and add the device(s) you control with the remote. Add/store scenes for the created group Once you click left/right on the remote, the scenes will be called sequentially (should there be a device off sync in scenes, hold the toggle button for 3 sec.).

# Toggle button

When clicking the middle (center) button on the remote it will send a {"click": "toggle"} , when holding it it will also send a {"click": "toggle_hold"} . It is not possible to skip the toggle when the button is hold. Also the remote won't send anything when the button is released. See link open in new window for more details.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: arrow_left_click , arrow_left_hold , arrow_left_release , arrow_right_click , arrow_right_hold , arrow_right_release , brightness_down_click , brightness_down_hold , brightness_down_release , brightness_up_click , brightness_up_hold , brightness_up_release , toggle .