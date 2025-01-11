Philips 929003736301

Model 929003736301 Vendor Philips Description Hue Datura - Square Exposes light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup, color_xy, color_hs), power_on_behavior, effect Picture

New lights are automatically in pairing mode. Factory resetting a Hue light can be accomplished in 6 ways which are described below. After resetting the light will automatically connect.

Repeat 5 times, starting with the bulb on:

Turn off for 2 seconds, turn on for 8 seconds

The light will pulse when factory reset and allow joining on Z2M

Source: Reddit Verification: GitHub PR Comment

See Touchlink

When the light is still connected to the Hue bridge, you can simply factory reset the light by removing it from the bridge via the Hue app. Orphaned lights (configured to connect to a non-existing Zigbee network) can be adopted by a Hue bridge by entering the 6 character serial number in the Philips Hue app.

With one of the two Hue Dimmer switches it is possible to put the lights into a factory reset.

Powercycle the light (if the bulb is on for too long this procedure might not work) Bring the dimmer switch next to the light, as close as possible Hold the I/On and 0/Off button pressed simultaneously for 10 to 12 seconds until… The light flashes a couple of times. Don't release the buttons until the last flash + a safety second Switch the light off and on again: it can now be paired again.

See also the VIDEO: Factory reset a Hue bulb with Hue dimmer switch.

Install the Philips Hue Bluetooth app for Android or iOS. You can use the app to trigger a factory reset on a paired light. (Note: The light will only be in bluetooth pairing mode for a couple of minutes after power-on)

This may also be possible with the Tradfri Remote Control by pressing and holding the reset button on the bottom of the remote (next to the battery). This may not always work, even if the Hue bulb starts flashing.

This device allows you to set the power-on behavior. Note that this requires at least November/December '18 firmware update of the device. Send a MQTT command to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the following payload.

{ "hue_power_on_behavior" : "on" , "hue_power_on_brightness" : 125 , "hue_power_on_color_temperature" : 280 , "hue_power_on_color" : "#0000FF" }

Attribute Value Description default reset to factory default value on bulb on after power loss with configured brightness, color-temperature and color off bulb off after power loss recover last running state after power loss

Rules:

hue_power_on_behavior value always has to be provided

value always has to be provided hue_power_on_brightness , hue_power_on_color_temperature and hue_power_on_color can only be provided when hue_power_on_behavior = on

, and can only be provided when = hue_power_on_color_temperature and hue_power_on_color cannot be provided together, only one can be set

and cannot be provided together, only one can be set When setting hue_power_on_behavior = on , any not provided values will be reset to their factory defaults

Note: if hue_power_on_behavior is set to off , then the only way to turn the bulb on will be through a paired smart device (see pairing above). You will NOT be able to turn the bulb on by sequentially switching power on and off.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_temp , color_temp_startup , color_xy , color_hs .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

: To control the brightness publish a message to topic with payload where is a number between and . To read the brightness send a message to with payload . color_temp : To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 153 and 500 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest .

: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic with payload where is a number between and , the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to with payload . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: , , , , . color_temp_startup : To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp_startup": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 153 and 500 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp_startup": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest , previous .

: To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic with payload where is a number between and , the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to with payload . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: , , , , , . color_xy : To control the XY color (CIE 1931 color space) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"x": X_VALUE, "y": Y_VALUE}} (e.g. {"color":{"x":0.123,"y":0.123}} ). To read the XY color send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"x":"","y":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the XY color via RGB: {"color": {"r": R, "g": G, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"r":46,"g":102,"b":150}} {"color": {"rgb": "R,G,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"rgb":"46,102,150"}} {"color": {"hex": HEX}} e.g. {"color":{"hex":"#547CFF"}}

: To control the XY color (CIE 1931 color space) publish a message to topic with payload (e.g. ). To read the XY color send a message to with payload . Alternatively it is possible to set the XY color via RGB: color_hs : To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}} (e.g. {"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}} ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via: HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}} or {"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}} HSV space (hue, saturation, value): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}} or {"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}} HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness) {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}} or {"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}

: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic with payload (e.g. ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to with payload . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 "color_temp_move" : 60 , "color_temp_move" : - 40 , "color_temp_move" : "stop" , "color_temp_move" : "release" , "color_temp_move" : 0 , "color_temp_move" : "up" , "color_temp_move" : 1 , "color_temp_move" : "down" , "color_temp_move" : { "rate" : 30 , "minimum" : 150 , "maximum" : 500 } , "color_temp_step" : 99 , "hue_move" : 40 , "hue_step" : - 90 , "saturation_move" : - 55 , "saturation_step" : 66 , }

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .