# Philips 929002398602

Model 929002398602 Vendor Philips Description Hue dimmer switch Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

Factory reset the Hue dimmer switch by pressing and holding the setup button on the back for 10 seconds.

Restart the Hue dimmer switch by holding all 4 buttons of the Hue dimmer switch. You can let go when the light on the front flashes red/green briefly.

# Using the dimmer to reset a Hue light bulb

To use the Hue dimmer switch to factory reset a Hue light bulb see HOWTO: Factory reset a Hue bulb open in new window. After resetting the bulb will automatically connect. This method also works for Philips Hue Lightstrips. Hue dimmer switch can also be used to factory reset Ikea Trådfri light bulbs using the same method described above.

If you want to bind the dimmer to a (Hue) lamp you'll have to bind it to the lamp through MQTT and unbind it from the coordinator. Use the dimmer as source and a literal coordinator as target for that.

# Resetting the device

Method 1: Press all four buttons for 4 seconds. When the light turns green, release the buttons. The device will flash green and red alternatively after which it will reconnect to the network.

Method 2: Use a needle or paperclip to press the reset button on the back for 10 seconds. The behavior is similar to method 1

# Device refuses actions

If actions (e.g. applying zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove to a dimmer) result in timeouts, perform a reset (see above) and apply the action right after the device announced itself in the network.

# Device announces itself but the buttons don't work

The dimmer appears to be working normally and the logs in Zigbee2MQTT look good. However, nothing happens when a button is pressed (no light, no log message in Zigbee2MQTT). In this case:

Reset the device

Use zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove to remove the device from the network (this should result in a "left the network" log message)

Allow joining of new devices in Zigbee2MQTT

Reset the device again

Wait for it to pair again. The device should now be operational.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_press , on_hold , on_press_release , on_hold_release , off_press , off_hold , off_press_release , off_hold_release , up_press , up_hold , up_press_release , up_hold_release , down_press , down_hold , down_press_release , down_hold_release , recall_0 , recall_1 .