Philips 929003521401
|Model
|929003521401
|Vendor
|Philips
|Description
|Hue Go portable table lamp white
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup, color_xy, color_hs), power_on_behavior, effect, linkquality
|Picture
Pairing
New Bulbs are automatically in pairing mode. Factory resetting a Hue bulb can be accomplished in 5 ways which are described below. After resetting the bulb will automatically connect.
Touchlink factory reset
See Touchlink
Hue bridge
When the bulb is still connected to the Hue bridge, you can simply factory reset the bulb by removing it from the bridge via the Hue app. Orphaned bulbs (configured to connect to a non-existing Zigbee network) can be adopted by a Hue bridge by entering the 6 character serial number in the Philips Hue app.
Hue dimmer switch
With one of the two Hue Dimmer switches it is possible to put the bulbs into a factory reset.
- Power-supply the bulb
- Bring the dimmer switch next to the bulb, as close as possible
- Hold the I/On and 0/Off button pressed simultaneously for 10 to 12 seconds until…
- The bulb flashes a couple of times. Don't release the buttons until the last flash + a safety second
- Switch the bulb off and on again: it can now be paired again.
See also the VIDEO: Factory reset a Hue bulb with Hue dimmer switch.
Bluetooth (if supported by device)
Install the Philips Hue Bluetooth app for Android or iOS. You can use the app to trigger a factory reset on a paired light. (Note: The light will only be in bluetooth pairing mode for a couple of minutes after power-on)
TRADFRI remote control
This may also be possible with the Tradfri Remote Control by pressing and holding the reset button on the bottom of the remote (next to the battery). This may not always work, even if the Hue bulb starts flashing.
Button long-press
The first-generation Hue Go can be reset by long pressing the button on the bottom of the unit, as advised by Philips on Twitter. They suggest keeping the button pressed for 35 seconds. After about 25 seconds the light will start doing some flashes: keep pressing anyway for the whole 35. The power cord has to be connected while doing this procedure.
Power-on behavior
This device allows you to set the power-on behavior. Note that this requires at least November/December '18 firmware update of the device. Send a MQTT command to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the following payload.
{
"hue_power_on_behavior": "on", // default, on, off, recover
"hue_power_on_brightness": 125, // same values as brightness
"hue_power_on_color_temperature": 280, // same values as color_temp
"hue_power_on_color": "#0000FF" // color in hex notation, e.g. #0000FF = blue
}
|Attribute Value
|Description
|default
|reset to factory default value
|on
|bulb on after power loss with configured brightness, color-temperature and color
|off
|bulb off after power loss
|recover
|last running state after power loss
Rules:
hue_power_on_behaviorvalue always has to be provided
hue_power_on_brightness,
hue_power_on_color_temperatureand
hue_power_on_colorcan only be provided when
hue_power_on_behavior=
on
hue_power_on_color_temperatureand
hue_power_on_colorcannot be provided together, only one can be set
- When setting
hue_power_on_behavior=
on, any not provided values will be reset to their factory defaults
Note: if
hue_power_on_behavior is set to
off, then the only way to turn the bulb on will be through a paired smart device (see pairing above). You will NOT be able to turn the bulb on by sequentially switching power on and off.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
color_sync: When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
color_temp,
color_temp_startup,
color_xy,
color_hs.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
153and
500, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warm,
warmest.
color_temp_startup: To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color_temp_startup": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
153and
500, the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color_temp_startup": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
coolest,
cool,
neutral,
warm,
warmest,
previous.
color_xy: To control the XY color (CIE 1931 color space) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color": {"x": X_VALUE, "y": Y_VALUE}}(e.g.
{"color":{"x":0.123,"y":0.123}}). To read the XY color send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color":{"x":"","y":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the XY color via RGB:
{"color": {"r": R, "g": G, "b": B}}e.g.
{"color":{"r":46,"g":102,"b":150}}
{"color": {"rgb": "R,G,B"}}e.g.
{"color":{"rgb":"46,102,150"}}
{"color": {"hex": HEX}}e.g.
{"color":{"hex":"#547CFF"}}
color_hs: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}}(e.g.
{"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}}). To read the hue/saturation send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:
- HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}}or
{"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}}
- HSV space (hue, saturation, value):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}}or
{"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}}
- HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness)
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}}or
{"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}
- HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness):
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
"color_temp_move": 60, // Starts moving color temperature up at 60 units per second
"color_temp_move": "stop", // Stop moving color temperature
"color_temp_step": 99, // Increase color temperature by 99
"hue_move": 40, // Starts moving hue up at 40 units per second, will endlessly loop (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
"hue_step": -90, // Decrease hue by 90 (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
"saturation_move": -55, // Starts moving saturation down at -55 units per second (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
"saturation_step": 66, // Increase saturation by 66 (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
}
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Effect (enum)
Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
blink,
breathe,
okay,
channel_change,
candle,
fireplace,
colorloop,
finish_effect,
stop_effect,
stop_hue_effect.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.