# Müller Licht MLI-404011/MLI-404049

Model MLI-404011/MLI-404049 Vendor Müller Licht Description Tint remote control Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Remove the battery cover and use the cover to press the button above the batteries. Press and hold this button for 10-20 seconds and release the button. After that the remote should show up as a paired device.

# Groups binding

This remote is able to deal with 4 ZigBee groups:

group0 = All three leds lit (no support for on / off actions and scene activation)

/ actions and scene activation) group1 = first led lit

group2 = second led lit

group3 = third let lit

You can direct bind each remote group with a different Zigbee group, however there is a caveat: the four Zigbee groups have to use consecutive group ids. When setting up the binding you will only need to bind group0 to the remote (using the frontend or MQTT command). The 3 consecutive groups will be bound to group1 to group3 automagically. Only the binding for group0 will be listed for the device within Zigbee2MQTT ( genLevelCtrl and lightingColorCtrl clusters).

This means that you probably should carefully define your groups id when creating them. When creating the binding you need to wake up the device. The most reliable way is to pull the battery, press any button to drain remaining power and insert it back right when sending the binding request to the remote. You do not need to bother with the default tint action groups (16388/16389/16390), they will be overwritten as soon as the binding was successful.

It is possible to bind to a device instead of a group. The device will be bound to group0. In this case, group0 to group3 will not be usable.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop , color_temperature_move , color_move , scene_1 , scene_2 , scene_3 , scene_4 , scene_5 , scene_6 .