Gledopto GL-C-009P
|Model
|GL-C-009P
|Vendor
|Gledopto
|Description
|Zigbee LED Controller W (pro)
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), effect, power_on_behavior, identify
|Picture
|White-label
|Gledopto GL-C-009P_mini
Notes
Pairing
- Switch on your device.
- Now switch off and on within 2 seconds.
- Repeat off/on four times.
- Reset is done when the device is switched on in the fifth time and the light stays on after blinking 4 times
Multi-mode 5-in-1 devices
Gledopto produces devices that allow you to select one of up to 5 different LED Controller types with each mode displaying a different [Indicator Light] color.
RGB+CCTGL-C-008P [White]
RGBWGL-C-007P [Yellow]
RGBGL-C-003P [Blue]
CCTGL-C-006P [Green]
DimmerGL-C-009P [Red]
This
GL-C-009P mode is available as a
modelId in the following models:
- GL-C-001P - Zigbee Pro 5 in 1 Smart LED Controller
- GL-C-002P - Zigbee Pro 5 in 1 LED Controller Mini Ultra Thin
- GL-C-011P - Zigbee Pro 5 in 1 Smart LED Controller DIN Rail
- GL-C-201P - Zigbee Pro+ 5 in 1 Smart LED Controller
- GL-C-301P - Zigbee Pro+ 5 in 1 Smart LED Controller Ultra-Mini
You can switch to this
GL-C-009P mode by short pressing the
Opt button on the device until the Indicator Light is
Red.
To pair with, or change modes on, Zigbee2MQTT, press the
Reset button 4 times
Dual-mode 2-in-1 devices
Gledopto produces devices that allow you to select one of up to 2 different LED Controller types with each mode displaying a different [Indicator Light] status.
This
GL-C-009P mode is available as a
modelId in the following models:
- GL-C-003P† - Zigbee Pro 3-wire/2-wire 2 in 1 CCT/DIM LED Controller
- GL-C-203P - Zigbee Pro+ 3-wire/2-wire 2 in 1 CCT/DIM LED Controller
You can switch to this
GL-C-009P mode by short pressing the
Reset button on the device until the Indicator Light is
On.
To pair with, or change modes on, Zigbee2MQTT, long press the
Reset button for more that 2 seconds.
† Note that this GL-C-003P Model is not an RGB Controller and not capable of being selected as an
RGB controller or sending the
GL-C-003P ModelId to Zigbee2MQTT. See GL-C-003P for devices that can do this.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
}
Effect (enum)
Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
blink,
breathe,
okay,
channel_change,
finish_effect,
stop_effect.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
identify.