Model GL-C-006P Vendor Gledopto Description Zigbee LED Controller WW/CW (pro) Exposes light (state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup), effect, power_on_behavior, identify Picture White-label Gledopto GL-C-006P_mini, Gledopto GL-C-003P_1, Gledopto GL-C-203P

Switch on your device. Now switch off and on within 2 seconds. Repeat off/on four times. Reset is done when the device is switched on in the fifth time and the light stays on after blinking 4 times

Gledopto produces devices that allow you to select one of up to 5 different LED Controller types with each mode displaying a different [Indicator Light] color.

This GL-C-006P mode is available as a modelId in the following models:

GL-C-001P - Zigbee Pro 5 in 1 Smart LED Controller

- Zigbee Pro 5 in 1 Smart LED Controller GL-C-002P - Zigbee Pro 5 in 1 LED Controller Mini Ultra Thin

- Zigbee Pro 5 in 1 LED Controller Mini Ultra Thin GL-C-011P - Zigbee Pro 5 in 1 Smart LED Controller DIN Rail

- Zigbee Pro 5 in 1 Smart LED Controller DIN Rail GL-C-201P - Zigbee Pro+ 5 in 1 Smart LED Controller

- Zigbee Pro+ 5 in 1 Smart LED Controller GL-C-301P - Zigbee Pro+ 5 in 1 Smart LED Controller Ultra-Mini

You can switch to this GL-C-006P mode by short pressing the Opt button on the device until the Indicator Light is Green .

To pair with, or change modes on, Zigbee2MQTT, press the Reset button 4 times

Gledopto produces devices that allow you to select one of up to 2 different LED Controller types with each mode displaying a different [Indicator Light] status.

CCT GL-C-006P [Indicator Light Off]

GL-C-006P [Indicator Light Off] Dimmer GL-C-009P [Indicator Light On]

This GL-C-006P mode is available as a modelId in the following models:

GL-C-003P † - Zigbee Pro 3-wire/2-wire 2 in 1 CCT/DIM LED Controller

† - Zigbee Pro 3-wire/2-wire 2 in 1 CCT/DIM LED Controller GL-C-203P - Zigbee Pro+ 3-wire/2-wire 2 in 1 CCT/DIM LED Controller

You can switch to this GL-C-009P mode by short pressing the Reset button on the device until the Indicator Light is Off .

To pair with, or change modes on, Zigbee2MQTT, long press the Reset button for more that 2 seconds.

† Note that this GL-C-003P Model is not an RGB Controller and not capable of being selected as an RGB controller or sending the GL-C-003P ModelId to Zigbee2MQTT. See GL-C-003P for devices that can do this.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_temp , color_temp_startup .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

color_temp : To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 158 and 500 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest .

color_temp_startup : To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp_startup": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 158 and 500 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp_startup": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest , previous .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 "color_temp_move" : 60 , "color_temp_move" : - 40 , "color_temp_move" : "stop" , "color_temp_move" : "release" , "color_temp_move" : 0 , "color_temp_move" : "up" , "color_temp_move" : 1 , "color_temp_move" : "down" , "color_temp_move" : { "rate" : 30 , "minimum" : 150 , "maximum" : 500 } , "color_temp_step" : 99 , }

Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: blink , breathe , okay , channel_change , finish_effect , stop_effect .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .