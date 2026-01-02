IKEA E2001/E2002/E2313

Model E2001/E2002/E2313 Vendor IKEA Description STYRBAR remote control Exposes identify, battery, action Picture

Uses 2 x AAA battery (rechargeable recommended)

This device sleeps to preserve energy when it's not actively used.

When sleeping, it will not respond to any Z2M commands.

Press its buttons to keep it awake and allow interactions.

Press the pair button 4 times to factory reset and start pairing.

A red light should flash and pulsate until it connects.

The button is found under the back cover, next to the battery.

It's important to pair this device through the coordinator!

Pairing through 'bad' routers (e.g. Telink Tuya, AwoX) might cause buttons not working.

Tested on model E2313, version 2.4.17 (20240725):

The remote can directly control devices, but not groups.

Controlling groups may be possible on older firmware versions

The remote spams the network and drains its battery if the bound device is offline!

Pairing inside the network is possible by binding: OnOff cluster for toggling LevelCtrl cluster for dimming Scenes cluster for cycling scenes on IKEA devices, or recalling 1 scene on other devices

Pairing outside the network is possible through Touchlink Keep it very close to the target device (and power-off conflicting devices). Hold the pair button for ~10s to activate.

The red light will pulsate if the target responds Clone the paired remote by keeping it close to another one, and activating Touchlink on both If the remote is outside the network, activating Touchlink will: Remove the target device from its network Bind the devices If both remote and target are inside the network, activating Touchlink will: Pick a random G (only the first time) Remove the target device from all groups Add the target to group G Set the G parameter in RecallScene (GroupId=G, SceneId=0) Not bind the remote to either device or group



Real Action Z2M Action Bind Action Single press ON on On Double press ON 1 × on 1 × On Long press ON brightness_move_up

+ brightness_stop MoveWithOnOff (Up, 83)

+ StopWithOnOff Single press OFF off Off Double press OFF 1 × off 1 × Off Long press OFF brightness_move_down

+ brightness_stop Move (Down, 83)

+ Stop Single press < arrow_left_click TradfriArrowSingle (257,13) Double press < 2 × arrow_left_click 2 × TradfriArrowSingle (257,13) Long press < arrow_left_hold

+ arrow_left_release TradfriArrowRelease (0)

+ On + RecallScene (G, 0)

+ TradfriArrowHold (3329)

+ TradfriArrowRelease (?) Single press > arrow_right_click TradfriArrowSingle (256,13) Double press > 2 × arrow_right_click 2 × TradfriArrowSingle (256,13) Long press > arrow_right_hold

+ arrow_right_release TradfriArrowRelease (0)

+ On + RecallScene (G, 0)

+ TradfriArrowHold (3328)

+ TradfriArrowRelease (?)

Commands are sent instantly and there is no delay between clicks.

ON/OFF buttons are heavily debounced and can't be double-pressed.

The remote sends custom IKEA commands to cycle between scenes.

But the normal RecallScene in the long-press can be used by any device.

Commands:

TradfriArrowSingle (256,13) recalls next scene in group 65289

TradfriArrowSingle (257,13) recalls previous scene in group 65289

TradfriArrowHold (3328) continuosly cycles scenes in group 65289 forward

TradfriArrowHold (3329) continuosly cycles scenes in group 65289 backward

(a few cycles, or until TradfriArrowRelease)

Compatibility:

IKEA WS Matter bulbs (2026) work and will create 8 scenes if there aren't any Default scenes store only color temp: 0-5 neutral-cold, 6,7,0 neutral-warm

IKEA WS bulbs on v3.x.x (2024) work, and will create 3 scenes if there aren't any Default scenes store only color temp: 0 neutral, 1 cold, 2 warm

IKEA WS bulbs on v2.x.x (2019) work, but may need adding scenes manually

IKEA WS bulbs on v1.x.x (201x) might not know the commands at all

Other brands won't recognize the IKEA commands, but they will respond to On and RecallScene (G,0)

Add / Edit scenes:

For IKEA commands, add the bulbs to group 65289.

Create scenes in the group to overwrite them or add new ones

Create scenes in the group to overwrite them or add new ones For other brands, use Touchlink to generate the group number G.

Use debug logs to see the number G.

Add the devices to group G and create scene 0 in group G

Latest batches come with v2.4.17 preinstalled, documented above

Latest available on Z2M is v2.4.16 - no differences found

Older firmware might support group binding

Older firmware might not support cycling scenes

IKEA changed the firmware versioning after the original 1.0.0.24 That gives the error "Firmware on ... is newer than latest firmware online",

despite the online firmware being actually newer Follow the instructions in this issue to force update the firmware



Action reports N/A, difficulties pairing Power-off 'bad' routers (e.g. Telink Tuya, AwoX) and pair again

Pair directly through the coordinator

Add USB 2.0 extension to dongle coordinators

Use rechargable batteries Action works, but battery reports N/A Power-cycle the remote and refresh percentage Battery drains too quick Reset or unbind it from offline devices Missing Scenes cluster Update, interview, reconfigure

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .