# IKEA E1812

Model E1812 Vendor IKEA Description TRADFRI shortcut button Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

Pair the remote to Zigbee2MQTT by holding it close to the coordinator and pressing the inside button, next to the CR2032 battery, 4 times. The red light on the (front of the) remote will now flash a few times.

# Troubleshooting: Device didn't respond to OTA request

To resolve the Device didn't respond to OTA request error, you can try to push a button on it, shortly before you start the update, to wake up the Remote. Sometimes it also helps keeping the device awake, by pushing a button repeatedly until you read the first "Updating... 0.00%" message (about 5s).

The binding functionallity of this remote varies per firmware version:

below 2.3.75: suppports binding to groups only. It can only be bound to 1 group at a time. By default this remote is bound to the default bind group which you first have to unbind it from. This can be done by sending to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbind payload {"from": "DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME", "to": "default_bind_group"} . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it.

payload . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it. 2.3.075 and greater: supports binding to devices only

# Troubleshooting: no battery level

It may help to remove the battery for a few seconds and after that reconfigure it via Configure. Right before executing the Configure make sure to wake up the device by pressing a button on it.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_move_up , brightness_stop .