IKEA E1812
|Model
|E1812
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|TRADFRI shortcut button
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Pair the remote to Zigbee2MQTT by holding it close to the coordinator and pressing the inside button, next to the CR2032 battery, 4 times. The red light on the (front of the) remote will now flash a few times.
Troubleshooting: Device didn't respond to OTA request
To resolve the
Device didn't respond to OTA request error, you can try to push a button on it, shortly before you start the update, to wake up the Remote. Sometimes it also helps keeping the device awake, by pushing a button repeatedly until you read the first "Updating... 0.00%" message (about 5s).
Binding
The binding functionallity of this remote varies per firmware version:
- below 2.3.75: suppports binding to groups only. It can only be bound to 1 group at a time. By default this remote is bound to the default bind group which you first have to unbind it from. This can be done by sending to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbindpayload
{"from": "DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME", "to": "default_bind_group"}. Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it.
- 2.3.075 and greater: supports binding to devices only
Troubleshooting: no battery level
It may help to remove the battery for a few seconds and after that reconfigure it via Configure. Right before executing the Configure make sure to wake up the device by pressing a button on it.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_stop.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.