IKEA E1744
|Model
|E1744
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|SYMFONISK sound controller
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press the button on the device 4 times (until the red light turns on).
Binding
If you want to bind this remote directly to a group or light, bind cluster
LevelCtrl only (not
LevelCtrl and
OnOff). If both clusters are bound, a click on the remote toggles the bound group or light twice, thus neither turning it on or off. Cluster-specific binding is most easily done in the frontend.
Legacy integration
By default (for backwards compatibility purposes) the legacy integration is enabled. For new users it is recommended to disable this as it has several fundamental problems. To disable the legacy integration add the following to your
configuration.yaml:
'0xabc457fffe679xyz':
friendly_name: my_remote
legacy: false
The information below only applies to the legacy integration.
Recommendation
This device sends multiple messages in short time period with the same payload. It's worth setting
debounce option with
debounce_ignore: - action to throttle them without losing unique action payloads.
E.g. (devices.yaml)
'0xabc457fffe679xyz':
friendly_name: my_remote
debounce: 0.5
debounce_ignore:
- action
To find optimal "smoothness" play with debounce time or if you need all unique rotation steps consider adding
brightness to
debounce_ignore option
'0xabc457fffe679xyz':
friendly_name: my_remote
debounce: 0.1
debounce_ignore:
- action
- brightness
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Note: will only work when legacy: false is set. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
toggle,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.