# IKEA E1744

Model E1744 Vendor IKEA Description SYMFONISK sound controller Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

Press the button on the device 4 times (until the red light turns on).

If you want to bind this remote directly to a group or light, bind cluster LevelCtrl only (not LevelCtrl and OnOff ). If both clusters are bound, a click on the remote toggles the bound group or light twice, thus neither turning it on or off. Cluster-specific binding is most easily done in the frontend.

# Legacy integration

By default (for backwards compatibility purposes) the legacy integration is enabled. For new users it is recommended to disable this as it has several fundamental problems. To disable the legacy integration add the following to your configuration.yaml :

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_remote legacy : false

The information below only applies to the legacy integration.

This device sends multiple messages in short time period with the same payload. It's worth setting debounce option with debounce_ignore: - action to throttle them without losing unique action payloads.

E.g. (devices.yaml)

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_remote debounce : 0.5 debounce_ignore : - action

To find optimal "smoothness" play with debounce time or if you need all unique rotation steps consider adding brightness to debounce_ignore option

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_remote debounce : 0.1 debounce_ignore : - action - brightness

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Note: will only work when legacy: false is set. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop , toggle , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down .