IKEA E1744
|Model
|E1744
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|SYMFONISK sound remote, gen 1
|Exposes
|identify, battery, action
|Picture
Notes
Information
Pairing
Press the button on the device 4 times (until the red light turns on).
Binding
If you want to bind this remote directly to a group or light, bind cluster
LevelCtrl only (not
LevelCtrl and
OnOff). If both clusters are bound, a click on the remote toggles the bound group or light twice, thus neither turning it on or off. Cluster-specific binding is most easily done in the frontend.
Legacy integration
By default (for backwards compatibility purposes) the legacy integration is enabled. For new users it is recommended to disable this as it has several fundamental problems. To disable the legacy integration add the following to your
configuration.yaml:
'0xabc457fffe679xyz':
friendly_name: my_remote
legacy: false
The information below only applies to the legacy integration.
Recommendation
This device sends multiple messages in short time period with the same payload. It's worth setting
debounce option with
debounce_ignore: - action to throttle them without losing unique action payloads.
E.g. (devices.yaml)
'0xabc457fffe679xyz':
friendly_name: my_remote
debounce: 0.5
debounce_ignore:
- action
To find optimal "smoothness" play with debounce time or if you need all unique rotation steps consider adding
brightness to
debounce_ignore option
'0xabc457fffe679xyz':
friendly_name: my_remote
debounce: 0.1
debounce_ignore:
- action
- brightness
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
identify.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
toggle,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down.