Livolo TI0001-illuminance

Model TI0001-illuminance Vendor Livolo Description Zigbee digital illuminance and sound sensor Exposes noise_detected, illuminance, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

# Noise detected (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected noise. Value can be found in the published state on the noise_detected property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true noise detected is ON, if false OFF.

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .