Livolo TI0001-illuminance
|Model
|TI0001-illuminance
|Vendor
|Livolo
|Description
|Zigbee digital illuminance and sound sensor
|Exposes
|noise_detected, illuminance, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Noise detected (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected noise. Value can be found in the published state on the
noise_detected property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true noise detected is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.