Zigbee2MQTT

Livolo TI0001-illuminance

ModelTI0001-illuminance
VendorLivolo
DescriptionZigbee digital illuminance and sound sensor
Exposesnoise_detected, illuminance, linkquality
PictureLivolo TI0001-illuminance

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Noise detected (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected noise. Value can be found in the published state on the noise_detected property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true noise detected is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.