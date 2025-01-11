SONOFF SNZB-01M
|Model
|SNZB-01M
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Four-way wireless button
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single_button_1,
double_button_1,
long_button_1,
triple_button_1,
single_button_2,
double_button_2,
long_button_2,
triple_button_2,
single_button_3,
double_button_3,
long_button_3,
triple_button_3,
single_button_4,
double_button_4,
long_button_4,
triple_button_4.