# Hive SLR2b

Model SLR2b Vendor Hive Description Dual channel heating and hot water thermostat Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), temperature_setpoint_hold, temperature_setpoint_hold_duration, linkquality Picture

To pair the thermostat with Zigbee2MQTT, follow these steps:

Temporarily disconnect any thermostat controllers connected to the thermostat by remove a battery from them. Turn the thermostat and boiler off, then on again to ensure it is not trying to connect to any thermostat controllers. Once the thermostat and boiler are on, hold down the Central heating button on the device until the Central heating'light turns white/ pink, then release the button. This will enable stand-alone mode on the thermostat. Hold down the central heating button again until the Central heating light begins to flash amber. The device is now in pairing mode and should be found by Zigbee2MQTT. You can now re-insert the battery back into any thermostat controllers disconnected in step 1 and pair them to the boiler (and optionally Zigbee2MQTT). For information on pairing the thermostat controllers see the pairing instructions for the Hive SLT3B. Note that the thermostat's Central heating light will remain amber until a controller is paired with the thermostat, however the thermostat will still function correctly.

# Sending payloads on dual channel receivers

As the receiver makes use of two endpoints, water and heat there are two methods of sending payloads, both equally valid. For example, the heat endpoint:

Topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

{ "system_mode_heat" : "heat" }

Topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/heat/set

{ "system_mode" : "heat" }

Notice that heat must be part of either the topic or the attribute. With that in mind, adjust the commands in this documentation based on your preferred style.

# How to start/edit native boost (heat endpoint)

The receiver has support for native Boost, which will allow to display the remaining time on a compatible remote.

To start one, or modify an already active one, send the following payload to the topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "system_mode_heat" : "emergency_heating" , "temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat" : "30" , "temperature_setpoint_hold_heat" : "1" , "occupied_heating_setpoint_heat" : "18" }

Note: For device timing reasons, the payload needs to be sent as one single command. Sending individual commands or settings attributes manually using the Frontend will not work.

Also, the native boost can be used as a method to pause the heating too. To do so, set the temperature to a low value.

# Set heating mode to ON (heat endpoint)

Send the following payload to the topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "system_mode_heat" : "heat" , "temperature_setpoint_hold_heat" : "1" , "occupied_heating_setpoint_heat" : "20" }

Note: You will also notice that temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat automatically changes to 65535 which means undefined (indefinite).

This will also stop any native boosts that are currently active.

# Set heating mode to OFF (heat endpoint)

Send the following payload to the topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "system_mode_heat" : "off" , "temperature_setpoint_hold_heat" : "0" }

Note: You will also notice that temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat automatically changes to 0 which means not set . occupied_heating_setpoint_heat automatically changes to 1 degree C.

This will also stop any native boosts that are currently active.

# How to start/edit native boost (water endpoint)

The receiver has support for native Boost, which will allow to display the remaining time on a compatible remote.

To start one, or modify an already active one, send the following payload to the topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "system_mode_water" : "emergency_heating" , "temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water" : "30" , "temperature_setpoint_hold_water" : "1" }

Note: For device timing reasons, the payload needs to be sent as one single command. Sending individual commands or settings attributes manually using the Frontend will not work.

# Set heating mode to ON (water endpoint)

Send the following payload to the topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "system_mode_water" : "heat" , "temperature_setpoint_hold_water" : "1" }

Note: You will also notice that temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat automatically changes to 65535 which means undefined (indefinite).

This will also stop any native boosts that are currently active.

# Set heating mode to OFF (water endpoint)

Send the following payload to the topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set :

{ "system_mode_water" : "off" , "temperature_setpoint_hold_water" : "0" }

Note: You will also notice that temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat automatically changes to 0 which means not set .

This will also stop any native boosts that are currently active.

# Local and occupied temperature (water endpoint)

The water endpoint functions as what could be considered an on/off switch based on system_mode_water . Because of that, the device uses fixed values for temperature. local_temperature_water is always 21 and occupied_heating_setpoint_water is always 22.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_heat": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 32 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_heat": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_heat": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_heat": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_heat": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_heat": ""} .

Prevent changes. false = run normally. true = prevent from making changes. Must be set to false when system_mode = off or true for heat. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold_heat property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_heat": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_heat": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true temperature_setpoint_hold is ON, if false OFF.

Period in minutes for which the setpoint hold will be active. 65535 = attribute not used. 0 to 360 to match the remote display. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_water": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 22 and 22 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_water": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_water": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_water": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat , emergency_heating . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_water": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_water": ""} .

Prevent changes. false = run normally. true = prevent from making changes. Must be set to false when system_mode = off or true for heat. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold_water property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_water": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_water": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true temperature_setpoint_hold is ON, if false OFF.

Period in minutes for which the setpoint hold will be active. 65535 = attribute not used. 0 to 360 to match the remote display. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .