Hive SLR2b
|Model
|SLR2b
|Vendor
|Hive
|Description
|Dual channel heating and hot water thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), temperature_setpoint_hold, temperature_setpoint_hold_duration, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair the thermostat with Zigbee2MQTT, follow these steps:
- Temporarily disconnect any thermostat controllers connected to the thermostat by remove a battery from them.
- Turn the thermostat and boiler off, then on again to ensure it is not trying to connect to any thermostat controllers.
- Once the thermostat and boiler are on, hold down the Central heating button on the device until the Central heating'light turns white/ pink, then release the button. This will enable stand-alone mode on the thermostat.
- Hold down the central heating button again until the Central heating light begins to flash amber. The device is now in pairing mode and should be found by Zigbee2MQTT.
- You can now re-insert the battery back into any thermostat controllers disconnected in step 1 and pair them to the boiler (and optionally Zigbee2MQTT). For information on pairing the thermostat controllers see the pairing instructions for the Hive SLT3B. Note that the thermostat's Central heating light will remain amber until a controller is paired with the thermostat, however the thermostat will still function correctly.
Sending payloads on dual channel receivers
As the receiver makes use of two endpoints,
water and
heat there are two methods of sending payloads, both equally valid. For example, the
heat endpoint:
Topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
{
"system_mode_heat":"heat"
}
Topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/heat/set
{
"system_mode":"heat"
}
Notice that
heat must be part of either the topic or the attribute. With that in mind, adjust the commands in this documentation based on your preferred style.
How to start/edit native boost (heat endpoint)
The receiver has support for native Boost, which will allow to display the remaining time on a compatible remote.
To start one, or modify an already active one, send the following payload to the topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"system_mode_heat":"emergency_heating",
"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat":"30", // Replace with desired duration in minutes. Max 360. 0 to stop
"temperature_setpoint_hold_heat":"1",
"occupied_heating_setpoint_heat":"18" // Replace with desired temperature. Between 5 and 32 C
}
Note: For device timing reasons, the payload needs to be sent as one single command. Sending individual commands or settings attributes manually using the Frontend will not work.
Also, the native boost can be used as a method to pause the heating too. To do so, set the temperature to a low value.
Set heating mode to ON (heat endpoint)
Send the following payload to the topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"system_mode_heat":"heat",
"temperature_setpoint_hold_heat":"1",
"occupied_heating_setpoint_heat":"20" // Replace with desired temperature. Between 5 and 32 C
}
Note: You will also notice that
temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat automatically changes to
65535 which means
undefined (indefinite).
This will also stop any native boosts that are currently active.
Set heating mode to OFF (heat endpoint)
Send the following payload to the topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"system_mode_heat":"off",
"temperature_setpoint_hold_heat":"0"
}
Note: You will also notice that
temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat automatically changes to
0 which means
not set.
occupied_heating_setpoint_heat automatically changes to
1 degree C.
This will also stop any native boosts that are currently active.
How to start/edit native boost (water endpoint)
The receiver has support for native Boost, which will allow to display the remaining time on a compatible remote.
To start one, or modify an already active one, send the following payload to the topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"system_mode_water":"emergency_heating",
"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water":"30", // Replace with desired duration in minutes. Max 360. 0 to stop
"temperature_setpoint_hold_water":"1"
}
Note: For device timing reasons, the payload needs to be sent as one single command. Sending individual commands or settings attributes manually using the Frontend will not work.
Set heating mode to ON (water endpoint)
Send the following payload to the topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"system_mode_water":"heat",
"temperature_setpoint_hold_water":"1"
}
Note: You will also notice that
temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat automatically changes to
65535 which means
undefined (indefinite).
This will also stop any native boosts that are currently active.
Set heating mode to OFF (water endpoint)
Send the following payload to the topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"system_mode_water":"off",
"temperature_setpoint_hold_water":"0"
}
Note: You will also notice that
temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat automatically changes to
0 which means
not set.
This will also stop any native boosts that are currently active.
Local and occupied temperature (water endpoint)
The water endpoint functions as what could be considered an on/off switch based on
system_mode_water. Because of that, the device uses fixed values for temperature.
local_temperature_water is always 21 and
occupied_heating_setpoint_water is always 22.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate (heat endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_heat": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
32. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_heat": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_heat": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_heat": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_heat": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_heat": ""}.
Temperature_setpoint_hold (binary, heat endpoint)
Prevent changes.
false = run normally.
true = prevent from making changes. Must be set to
false when system_mode = off or
true for heat. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_setpoint_hold_heat property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_heat": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_heat": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true temperature_setpoint_hold is ON, if
false OFF.
Temperature_setpoint_hold_duration (numeric, heat endpoint)
Period in minutes for which the setpoint hold will be active. 65535 = attribute not used. 0 to 360 to match the remote display. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535.
Climate (water endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_water": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
22and
22. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_water": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_water": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_water": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat,
emergency_heating. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_water": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_water": ""}.
Temperature_setpoint_hold (binary, water endpoint)
Prevent changes.
false = run normally.
true = prevent from making changes. Must be set to
false when system_mode = off or
true for heat. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_setpoint_hold_water property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_water": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_water": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true temperature_setpoint_hold is ON, if
false OFF.
Temperature_setpoint_hold_duration (numeric, water endpoint)
Period in minutes for which the setpoint hold will be active. 65535 = attribute not used. 0 to 360 to match the remote display. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.