Model SLT3 Vendor Hive Description Heating thermostat remote control Exposes battery Picture

To pair the thermostat controller to both Zigbee2MQTT and the thermostat, a factory reset will need to be performed. To begin a factory reset, press and hold both the menu and back buttons together. Allow the countdown to finish before releasing to factory reset the device. After the device has reset and a language has been selected, Zigbee2MQTT should find the device. The device should be able to control the boiler whilst still reporting to Zigbee2MQTT.