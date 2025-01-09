Shelly S4SW-002P16EU-COVER
|Model
|S4SW-002P16EU-COVER
|Vendor
|Shelly
|Description
|2PM Gen4 (Cover mode)
|Exposes
|cover (state, position, tilt)
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100. To change the tilt publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tilt": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.