Ubisys J1
|Model
|J1
|Vendor
|Ubisys
|Description
|Shutter control J1
|Exposes
|cover (state, position, tilt), power, energy, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Configuring Inputs
In case the inputs need to be reconfigured (e.g. to use stationary switches instead of momentary ones or vice versa) this can be done in the same way as it is being done for the ubisys C4.
Configuration of device attributes
By publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can be configured:
{
"configure_j1": {
"windowCoveringType": xxx,
"configStatus": xxx,
"installedOpenLimitLiftCm": xxx,
"installedClosedLimitLiftCm": xxx,
"installedOpenLimitTiltDdegree": xxx,
"installedClosedLimitTiltDdegree": xxx,
"turnaroundGuardTime": xxx,
"liftToTiltTransitionSteps": xxx,
"totalSteps": xxx,
"liftToTiltTransitionSteps2": xxx,
"totalSteps2": xxx,
"additionalSteps": xxx,
"inactivePowerThreshold": xxx,
"startupSteps": xxx,
"totalSteps": xxx,
"totalSteps2": xxx
}
}
For further details on these attributes please take a look at the ubisys J1 technical reference manual, chapter "7.2.5. Window Covering Cluster (Server)".
As an alternative to the attributes listed above, the following properties may be used for convenience:
open_to_closed_s: corresponds to
totalSteps, but takes value in seconds instead of in full AC waves
closed_to_open_s: ditto for
totalSteps2,
lift_to_tilt_transition_ms: sets both
liftToTiltTransitionStepsand
liftToTiltTransitionSteps2(they shall both be equal according to ubisys manual), but takes value in milliseconds instead of in full AC waves
steps_per_second: factor to be used for conversion, defaults to 50 full AC waves per second if not provided
By publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get/configure_j1 the values of the configuration attributes can also be read back from the device and be printed to the normal Zigbee2MQTT log.
Calibration
By publishing
{"configure_j1": {"calibrate": 1}} to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set the device can also be calibrated after installation to support more advanced positioning features (i.e. go to lift percentage / go to tilt percentage). This can be combined with setting attributes as shown above, for example:
{
"configure_j1": {
"calibrate" : 1,
"windowCoveringType": 8,
"lift_to_tilt_transition_ms": 1600
}
}
The calibration procedure will move the shutter up and down several times and the current stage of the calibration process will again be logged to the normal Zigbee2MQTT log for the user to get some feedback. For details on the calibration procedure please again take a look at the ubisys J1 technical reference manual, chapter "7.2.5.1. Calibration". Please note that tilt transition steps cannot be determined automatically and must therefore be configured manually for the device to also support "go to tilt percentage". One possibility to determine the correct value is to take a video of the blinds moving from 0 to 100 percent tilt and then getting the exact timing from the video by playing it slow motion.
MQTT discoveryHome Assistant cover features when using
The cover will be offered to Home Assistant as supporting lift and tilt by default, but for covers with reduced functionality this can be passed along to Home Assistant by disabling some of the topics in
configuration.yaml, for example:
'0x001fee0000001234':
friendly_name: cover_not_supporting_tilt
homeassistant:
tilt_command_topic: null
tilt_status_topic: null
tilt_status_template: null
'0x001fee0000001234':
friendly_name: cover_supporting_neither_lift_nor_tilt
homeassistant:
set_position_topic: null
set_position_template: null
position_topic: null
position_template: null
tilt_command_topic: null
tilt_status_topic: null
tilt_status_template: null
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100. To change the tilt publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tilt": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.