IKEA E2435/E2491

Model E2435/E2491 Vendor IKEA Description TOFSMYGGA/GRILLPLATS smart plug Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, identify Picture White-label E2435, E2491

You must go through this sequence to pair the plug:

Hold the button until the LED flashes red and then stops (~10 seconds) to perform a factory reset.

The plug is now in Thread pairing mode Press the button 4 times Press the button 8 times.

The plug is now in Zigbee pairing mode

Resetting with Touchlink may also be possible, but it's not confirmed yet.

Initial batches come with v1.3.11 (20250827) preinstalled

The device does not support OTA updates via Zigbee. Instead, updates are provided over Matter. Move it to any Thread hub to update.

See the available versions here (search GRILLPLATS or 4476)

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .