IKEA E2201

Model E2201 Vendor IKEA Description RODRET wireless dimmer/power switch Exposes identify, battery, voltage, action Picture

Uses 1 x AAA battery (rechargeable recommended)

This device sleeps to preserve energy when it's not actively used.

When sleeping, it will not respond to any Z2M commands.

Press its buttons to keep it awake and allow interactions.

Press the pair button 4 times. A red light should flash and pulsate until it connects.

The button is found under the back cover, next to the battery.

If that doesn't work , or if it says that the device is not supported, try pressing the on button 6 times before pressing the pair button 4 times.

This remote can directly control individual devices and/or groups (v1.0.57).

Pairing inside the network is possible by binding: OnOff cluster for toggling LevelCtrl cluster for dimming

Pairing outside the network is possible through Touchlink. Keep it very close to the target device and activate by holding the remote's pair button (for ~10s). Release when the light stops flashing. Clone the paired remote by keeping it close to another one, and holding the pair button on both.



Real Action Z2M Action Bind Action Single press ON on On Double press ON 2 x on 2 x On Long press ON, (hold + release) brightness_move_up + brightness_stop MoveWithOnOff (Up, 83) + StopWithOnOff Single press OFF off Off Double press OFF 2 x off 2 x Off Long press OFF, (hold + release) brightness_move_down + brightness_stop Move (Down, 83) + StopWithOnOff

To resolve the Device didn't respond to OTA request error, you can try to push a button on it, shortly before you start the update, to wake up the remote. Sometimes it also helps keeping the device awake, by pushing a button repeatedly until you read the first "Updating... 0.00%" message (about 5s).

If your main Zigbee coordinator is a SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus, you may experience issues updating the firmware. To work around this, unpair the switch (hit delete, then quickly follow the pairing instructions), re-pair through a router, then re-attempt the OTA update. See this issue for more details.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: identify .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .