IKEA E2201
|Model
|E2201
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|RODRET wireless dimmer/power switch
|Exposes
|identify, battery, voltage, action
|Picture
Notes
Battery
Uses 1 x AAA battery (rechargeable recommended)
This device sleeps to preserve energy when it's not actively used.
When sleeping, it will not respond to any Z2M commands.
Press its buttons to keep it awake and allow interactions.
Pairing
Press the pair button 4 times. A red light should flash and pulsate until it connects.
The button is found under the back cover, next to the battery.
If that doesn't work , or if it says that the device is not supported, try pressing the on button 6 times before pressing the pair button 4 times.
Binding
This remote can directly control individual devices and/or groups (v1.0.57).
- Pairing inside the network is possible by binding:
OnOffcluster for toggling
LevelCtrlcluster for dimming
- Pairing outside the network is possible through Touchlink.
- Keep it very close to the target device and activate by holding the remote's pair button (for ~10s). Release when the light stops flashing.
- Clone the paired remote by keeping it close to another one, and holding the pair button on both.
Action mapping
|Real Action
|Z2M Action
|Bind Action
|Single press ON
on
|On
|Double press ON
|2 x
on
|2 x On
|Long press ON, (hold + release)
brightness_move_up +
brightness_stop
|MoveWithOnOff (Up, 83) + StopWithOnOff
|Single press OFF
off
|Off
|Double press OFF
|2 x
off
|2 x Off
|Long press OFF, (hold + release)
brightness_move_down +
brightness_stop
|Move (Down, 83) + StopWithOnOff
Troubleshooting: Device didn't respond to OTA request
To resolve the
Device didn't respond to OTA request error, you can try to push a button on it, shortly before you start the update, to wake up the remote. Sometimes it also helps keeping the device awake, by pushing a button repeatedly until you read the first "Updating... 0.00%" message (about 5s).
If your main Zigbee coordinator is a SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus, you may experience issues updating the firmware. To work around this, unpair the switch (hit delete, then quickly follow the pairing instructions), re-pair through a router, then re-attempt the OTA update. See this issue for more details.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
identify.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop.