IKEA E2201

Pair the switch to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button (found under the back cover next to the battery) 4 times in a row. The red light on the front side should flash a few times and then turn off (it's more visible to see the light from the back). After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.

# Troubleshooting: Device didn't respond to OTA request

To resolve the Device didn't respond to OTA request error, you can try to push a button on it, shortly before you start the update, to wake up the remote. Sometimes it also helps keeping the device awake, by pushing a button repeatedly until you read the first "Updating... 0.00%" message (about 5s).

If your main ZigBee coordinator is a SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus, you may experience issues updating the firmware. To work around this, unpair the switch (hit delete, then quickly follow the pairing instructions), re-pair through a router, then re-attempt the OTA update. See this issue open in new window for more details.