IKEA E1766

Model E1766 Vendor IKEA Description TRADFRI open/close remote Exposes identify, battery, action Picture

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

Pair the switch to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button (found under the back cover next to the battery) 4 times in a row. The red light on the front side should flash a few times and then turn off (it's more visible to see the light from the back). After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.

A close or open action is triggered when the corresponding button is pressed. If subsequently held down for > 0.5s, a stop action is triggered upon release.

The binding functionality of this remote varies per firmware version:

below 23.0.75: supports binding to groups only. It can only be bound to 1 group at a time. By default this remote is bound to the default bind group which you first have to unbind it from. This can be done by sending to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbind payload {"from": "DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME", "to": "default_bind_group"} . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it.

payload . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it. 23.0.75 and greater: supports binding to devices only; Also in this case, as for every battery zigbee device that sleep to save battery, before to send bind command from Z2M you have to press a button on remote control to wake up it and be sure remote control receive Z2M binding command.

Press either the open or close button right before hitting the update button in Zigbee2MQTT, and again every second or two for about 5 seconds until upgrade begins.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: identify .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .