# IKEA E1766

Model E1766 Vendor IKEA Description TRADFRI open/close remote Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

# Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

Pair the switch to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button (found under the back cover next to the battery) 4 times in a row. The red light on the front side should flash a few times and then turn off (it's more visible to see the light from the back). After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.

A close or open action is triggered when the corresponding button is pressed. If subsequently held down for > 0.5s, a stop action is triggered upon release.

The binding functionallity of this remote varies per firmware version:

below 2.3.075: suppports binding to groups only. It can only be bound to 1 group at a time. By default this remote is bound to the default bind group which you first have to unbind it from. This can be done by sending to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbind payload {"from": "DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME", "to": "default_bind_group"} . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it.

payload . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it. 2.3.075 and greater: supports binding to devices only

Press the button on it right before hitting the update button in Z2MA, and again every second or two for about 5 seconds until upgrade begin.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: close , open , stop .