IKEA E1766
|Model
|E1766
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|TRADFRI open/close remote
|Exposes
|identify, battery, action
|Picture
Notes
Deprecated click event
By default this device exposes a deprecated
click event. It's recommended to use the
action event instead.
To disable the
click event, set
legacy: false for this device in
configuration.yaml. Example:
devices:
'0x12345678':
friendly_name: my_device
legacy: false
Pairing
Pair the switch to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button (found under the back cover next to the battery) 4 times in a row. The red light on the front side should flash a few times and then turn off (it's more visible to see the light from the back). After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.
Actions
A
close or
open action is triggered when the corresponding button is pressed. If subsequently held down for > 0.5s, a
stop action is triggered upon release.
Binding
The binding functionality of this remote varies per firmware version:
- below 23.0.75: supports binding to groups only. It can only be bound to 1 group at a time. By default this remote is bound to the default bind group which you first have to unbind it from. This can be done by sending to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbindpayload
{"from": "DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME", "to": "default_bind_group"}. Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it.
- 23.0.75 and greater: supports binding to devices only; Also in this case, as for every battery zigbee device that sleep to save battery, before to send bind command from Z2M you have to press a button on remote control to wake up it and be sure remote control receive Z2M binding command.
Starting OTA updates
Press either the open or close button right before hitting the update button in Zigbee2MQTT, and again every second or two for about 5 seconds until upgrade begins.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
identify.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
open,
close,
stop.