IKEA E1743
|Model
|E1743
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|TRADFRI ON/OFF switch
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Deprecated click event
By default this device exposes a deprecated
click event. It's recommended to use the
action event instead.
To disable the
click event, set
legacy: false for this device in
configuration.yaml. Example:
devices:
'0x12345678':
friendly_name: my_device
legacy: false
Pairing
Pair the switch to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button (found under the back cover next to the battery) 4 times in a row. The red light on the front side should flash a few times and then turn off (it's more visible to see the light from the back). After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.
Troubleshooting: Device didn't respond to OTA request
To resolve the
Device didn't respond to OTA request error, you can try to push a button on it, shortly before you start the update, to wake up the Remote. Sometimes it also helps keeping the device awake, by pushing a button repeatedly until you read the first "Updating... 0.00%" message (about 5s).
Binding
The binding functionallity of this remote varies per firmware version:
- below 2.3.075: suppports binding to groups only. It can only be bound to 1 group at a time. By default this remote is bound to the default bind group which you first have to unbind it from. This can be done by sending to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbindpayload
{"from": "DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME", "to": "default_bind_group"}. Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it.
- 2.3.075 and greater: supports binding to devices only
Battery Replacement
After replacing the battery, reporting of battery % may not work. If you experience this issue, remove the device and join it again.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_stop.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.