# IKEA E1743

Model E1743 Vendor IKEA Description TRADFRI ON/OFF switch Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

# Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

Pair the switch to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button (found under the back cover next to the battery) 4 times in a row. The red light on the front side should flash a few times and then turn off (it's more visible to see the light from the back). After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.

# Troubleshooting: Device didn't respond to OTA request

To resolve the Device didn't respond to OTA request error, you can try to push a button on it, shortly before you start the update, to wake up the Remote. Sometimes it also helps keeping the device awake, by pushing a button repeatedly until you read the first "Updating... 0.00%" message (about 5s).

The binding functionallity of this remote varies per firmware version:

below 2.3.075: suppports binding to groups only. It can only be bound to 1 group at a time. By default this remote is bound to the default bind group which you first have to unbind it from. This can be done by sending to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbind payload {"from": "DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME", "to": "default_bind_group"} . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it.

payload . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it. 2.3.075 and greater: supports binding to devices only

# Battery Replacement

After replacing the battery, reporting of battery % may not work. If you experience this issue, remove the device and join it again.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_move_down , brightness_move_up , brightness_stop .