IKEA E1743

Model E1743 Vendor IKEA Description TRADFRI on/off switch Exposes identify, battery, action Picture

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

Pair the switch to Zigbee2MQTT by pressing the pair button (found under the back cover next to the battery) 4 times in a row. The red light on the front side should flash a few times and then turn off (it's more visible to see the light from the back). After a few seconds it turns back on and pulsate. When connected, the light turns off.

To resolve the Device didn't respond to OTA request error, you can try to push a button on it, shortly before you start the update, to wake up the remote. Sometimes it also helps keeping the device awake, by pushing a button repeatedly until you read the first "Updating... 0.00%" message (about 5s).

If your main Zigbee coordinator is a SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus, you may experience issues updating the firmware. To work around this, unpair the switch (hit delete, then quickly follow the pairing instructions), re-pair through a router, then re-attempt the OTA update. See this issue for more details.

The binding functionality of this remote varies per firmware version:

below 2.3.075: supports binding to groups only. It can only be bound to 1 group at a time. By default this remote is bound to the default bind group which you first have to unbind it from. This can be done by sending to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbind payload {"from": "DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME", "to": "default_bind_group"} . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it.

payload . Wake up the device right before sending the commands by pressing a button on it. 2.3.075 and greater: supports binding to devices only

Uses 1 x CR2032 battery

After replacing the battery, reporting of battery % may not work. If you experience this issue, remove the device and join it again.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: identify .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .