# Legrand 067774

Model 067774 Vendor Legrand Description Wireless double remote switch Exposes battery, action, linkquality

# Model numbers

Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices. For example:

French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 24", "0 677 74", and "0 677 94".

Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 12", "7 418 42" and "7 418 72".

The remote supports binding on each endpoint, so you can bind each button to a different device/group. As part of its configuration, the remote expects to have a "group" binding configured for each of its button. Otherwise, it will consider itself not fully configured and send unecessary commands on the zigbee network resulting in noticeable delay when controlling your device(s). In a nutshell:

When using devices bindings directly in Zigbee2MQTT, create groups with your target devices for each button and bind related groups accordingly.

When using automations to control your devices (e.g. homeassistant), create a virtual group (empty) and bind it to the buttons. Beware that having both the coordinator and group bound to a remote's button will publish 2 MQTT messages

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: identify , on , off , toggle , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop .