# Legrand 067773

Model 067773 Vendor Legrand Description Wireless remote switch Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

# Legacy integration

By default (for backwards compatibility purposes) the legacy integration is enabled. For new users it is recommended to disable this as it has several fundamental problems. To disable the legacy integration add the following to your configuration.yaml :

'0xabc457fffe679xyz' : friendly_name : my_remote legacy : false

# Model numbers

Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices. French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 23", "0 677 73", and "0 648 93". Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 13", "7 418 43" and "7 418 73". American models are branded as radiant with Netatmo, model numbers are the same as the French ones, but sized for American boxes and plates.

The remote supports binding.

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Note: will only work when legacy: false is set. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: identify , on , off , toggle , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop .