Legrand 067773
|Model
|067773
|Vendor
|Legrand
|Description
|Wireless remote switch
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Legacy integration
By default (for backwards compatibility purposes) the legacy integration is enabled. For new users it is recommended to disable this as it has several fundamental problems. To disable the legacy integration add the following to your
configuration.yaml:
'0xabc457fffe679xyz':
friendly_name: my_remote
legacy: false
Model numbers
Model number depends on the country and the colour of the devices. French models are branded as Céliane with Netatmo, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "0 677 23", "0 677 73", and "0 648 93". Spanish models are branded as Legrand Valena Next, and models for this device depends on the colour, with the following numbers: "7 418 13", "7 418 43" and "7 418 73". American models are branded as radiant with Netatmo, model numbers are the same as the French ones, but sized for American boxes and plates.
Binding
The remote supports binding.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Note: will only work when legacy: false is set. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
identify,
on,
off,
toggle,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.