EFEKTA zFlora_X_Max
|Model
|zFlora_X_Max
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|Plant watering sensor zFlora X Max with signal amplifier
|Exposes
|identify, soil_moisture, temperature, illuminance, lux_factor, reading_interval, smart_sleep, tx_radio_power, lower_level, upper_level, temperature_compensation, battery
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
soil_moisture_calibration: Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
soil_moisture_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Soil moisture (numeric)
Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the
soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Lux factor (numeric)
Lux factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
lux_factor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lux_factor": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.1 and the maximum value is
10.
Reading interval (numeric)
Setting the time in minutes, by default 9 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
reading_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
360. The unit of this value is
min.
Smart sleep (binary)
Enable Smart Sleep, short wakeup every 7 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
smart_sleep property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"smart_sleep": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON smart sleep is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Tx radio power (enum)
Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the
tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
4dbm,
19dbm.
Lower level (numeric)
Lower level of soil moisture 0% is:. Value can be found in the published state on the
lower_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lower_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
%.
Upper level (numeric)
Upper level of soil moisture 100% is:. Value can be found in the published state on the
upper_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"upper_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature compensation (binary)
Temperature compensation. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_compensation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_compensation": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON temperature compensation is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.