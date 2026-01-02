EFEKTA zFlora_X_Max

Model zFlora_X_Max Vendor EFEKTA Description Plant watering sensor zFlora X Max with signal amplifier Exposes identify, soil_moisture, temperature, illuminance, lux_factor, reading_interval, smart_sleep, tx_radio_power, lower_level, upper_level, temperature_compensation, battery Picture

soil_moisture_calibration : Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

soil_moisture_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Lux factor. Value can be found in the published state on the lux_factor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lux_factor": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Setting the time in minutes, by default 9 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the reading_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reading_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 360 . The unit of this value is min .

Enable Smart Sleep, short wakeup every 7 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the smart_sleep property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smart_sleep": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON smart sleep is ON, if OFF OFF.

Set TX Radio Power, dbm. Value can be found in the published state on the tx_radio_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tx_radio_power": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 4dbm , 19dbm .

Lower level of soil moisture 0% is:. Value can be found in the published state on the lower_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lower_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is % .

Upper level of soil moisture 100% is:. Value can be found in the published state on the upper_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"upper_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Temperature compensation. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_compensation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_compensation": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON temperature compensation is ON, if OFF OFF.