# TuYa rtsc11r

Model rtsc11r Vendor TuYa Description 5.8G human presence sensor with relay Exposes presence, illuminance, detection_delay, detection_distance, sensitivity, keep_time, minimum_range, maximum_range, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

# Detection delay (numeric)

Detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

# Detection distance (numeric)

Distance of detected person. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is cm .

Detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

# Keep time (numeric)

Detection keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the keep_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keep_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

# Minimum range (numeric)

Minimum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the minimum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is m .

# Maximum range (numeric)

Maximum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the maximum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 50 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is m .