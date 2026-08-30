Tuya rtsc11r

Modelrtsc11r
VendorTuya
Description5.8G human presence sensor with relay
Exposespresence, illuminance, detection_delay, detection_distance, sensitivity, keep_time, minimum_range, maximum_range
PictureTuya rtsc11r

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Detection delay (numeric)

Detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is s.

Detection distance (numeric)

Distance of detected person. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is cm.

Sensitivity (numeric)

Detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10.

Keep time (numeric)

Detection keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the keep_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keep_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Minimum range (numeric)

Minimum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the minimum_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is m.

Maximum range (numeric)

Maximum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the maximum_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 50 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is m.