TuYa rtsc11r
|Model
|rtsc11r
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|5.8G human presence sensor with relay
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, detection_delay, detection_distance, sensitivity, keep_time, minimum_range, maximum_range, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Detection delay (numeric)
Detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Detection distance (numeric)
Distance of detected person. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
cm.
Sensitivity (numeric)
Detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Keep time (numeric)
Detection keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the
keep_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keep_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Minimum range (numeric)
Minimum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the
minimum_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"minimum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
m.
Maximum range (numeric)
Maximum detection range. Value can be found in the published state on the
maximum_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"maximum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
50 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
m.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.