Custom devices (DiY) ptvo_counter_2ch
|Model
|ptvo_counter_2ch
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|2 channel counter
|Exposes
|battery, l3, l5, switch (state), voltage
|Picture
Notes
Build guide
Instructions on how to build this device, configure firmware can be found here
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
L3 (numeric)
Counter 1 value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"l3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"l3": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-999999999 and the maximum value is
999999999.
L5 (numeric)
Counter 2 value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
l5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"l5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"l5": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-999999999 and the maximum value is
999999999.
Switch (l6 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l6": "ON"},
{"state_l6": "OFF"} or
{"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l6": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.