# Custom devices (DiY) ptvo_counter_2ch

# Build guide

Instructions on how to build this device, configure firmware can be found here open in new window

How to use device type specific configuration

l3 : Counter value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Counter value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes. It's possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Leakage sensor state. The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l6 property (value is ON or OFF ). Changes position to ON when contacts are connected. Default OFF .