Zigbee2MQTT

Custom devices (DiY) ptvo_counter_2ch

Modelptvo_counter_2ch
VendorCustom devices (DiY)
DescriptionConfigurable firmwareopen in new window
Exposesbattery, l3, l5, switch (state), linkquality
PictureCustom devices (DiY) ptvo_counter_2ch

Notes

Build guide

Instructions on how to build this device, configure firmware can be found hereopen in new window

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • l3: Counter value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes.

  • l5: Counter value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

l3 (numeric)

Counter value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes. It's possible to write (/set) this value.

l5 (numeric)

Counter value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes. It's possible to write (/set) this value.

Switch (l6 endpoint)

Leakage sensor state. The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l6 property (value is ON or OFF). Changes position to ON when contacts are connected. Default OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.