Custom devices (DiY) ptvo_counter_2ch
|Model
|ptvo_counter_2ch
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|Configurable firmware
|Exposes
|battery, l3, l5, switch (state), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Build guide
Instructions on how to build this device, configure firmware can be found here
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
l3: Counter value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes.
l5: Counter value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
l3 (numeric)
Counter value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes. It's possible to write (
/set) this value.
l5 (numeric)
Counter value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes. It's possible to write (
/set) this value.
Switch (l6 endpoint)
Leakage sensor state. The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). Changes position to
ON when contacts are connected. Default
OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.