Custom devices (DiY) ptvo_counter_2ch

Model ptvo_counter_2ch Vendor Custom devices (DiY) Description 2 channel counter Exposes battery, l3, l5, switch (state), voltage Picture

Instructions on how to build this device, configure firmware can be found here

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Counter 1 value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the l3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"l3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"l3": VALUE} . The minimal value is -999999999 and the maximum value is 999999999 .

Counter 2 value. Write zero or positive value to set a counter value. Write a negative value to set a wakeup interval in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the l5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"l5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"l5": VALUE} . The minimal value is -999999999 and the maximum value is 999999999 .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l6 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l6": "ON"} , {"state_l6": "OFF"} or {"state_l6": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l6": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .