# CTM Lyng mTouch_One

Model mTouch_One Vendor CTM Lyng Description mTouch One OP, touch thermostat Exposes lock (state), climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, preset), load, display_text, regulator_mode, mean_power, floor_temp, frost_guard, regulator_setpoint, air_temp, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , preset .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 40 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . To read send a message to with payload . preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , away , sleep , home . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"preset": ""} .

Load in W when heating is on (between 0-3600 W). The thermostat uses the value as input to the mean_power calculation.. Value can be found in the published state on the load property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"load": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"load": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is W .

Displayed text on thermostat display (zone). Max 19 characters. Value can be found in the published state on the display_text property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_text": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_text": NEW_VALUE} .

Device in regulator or thermostat mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals regulator regulator_mode is ON, if thermostat OFF.

Reports average power usage last 10 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the mean_power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mean_power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_temp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_temp": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

When frost guard is ON, it is activated when the thermostat is switched OFF with the ON/OFF button.At the same time, the display will fade and the text "Frostsikring x °C" appears in the display and remains until the thermostat is switched on again.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_guard property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"frost_guard": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_guard": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost_guard is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setpoint in %, use only when the thermostat is in regulator mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_setpoint property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulator_setpoint": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_setpoint": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is % .

Current temperature measured from the air sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the air_temp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"air_temp": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .