CTM Lyng mTouch_One
|Model
|mTouch_One
|Vendor
|CTM Lyng
|Description
|mTouch One OP, touch thermostat
|Exposes
|lock (state), climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, preset), load, display_text, regulator_mode, mean_power, floor_temp, frost_guard, regulator_setpoint, air_temp, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
preset.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
40. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
away,
sleep,
home. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"preset": ""}.
Load (numeric)
Load in W when heating is on (between 0-3600 W). The thermostat uses the value as input to the mean_power calculation.. Value can be found in the published state on the
load property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"load": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"load": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
W.
Display_text (text)
Displayed text on thermostat display (zone). Max 19 characters. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_text property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_text": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_text": NEW_VALUE}.
Regulator_mode (binary)
Device in regulator or thermostat mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
regulator_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"regulator_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"regulator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
regulator regulator_mode is ON, if
thermostat OFF.
Mean_power (numeric)
Reports average power usage last 10 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
mean_power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mean_power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Floor_temp (numeric)
Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_temp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_temp": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Frost_guard (binary)
When frost guard is ON, it is activated when the thermostat is switched OFF with the ON/OFF button.At the same time, the display will fade and the text "Frostsikring x °C" appears in the display and remains until the thermostat is switched on again.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_guard property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"frost_guard": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_guard": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost_guard is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Regulator_setpoint (numeric)
Setpoint in %, use only when the thermostat is in regulator mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
regulator_setpoint property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"regulator_setpoint": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"regulator_setpoint": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
%.
Air_temp (numeric)
Current temperature measured from the air sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
air_temp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"air_temp": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.