Zigbee2MQTT

CTM Lyng mTouch_One

ModelmTouch_One
VendorCTM Lyng
DescriptionmTouch One OP, touch thermostat
Exposeslock (state), climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, preset), load, display_text, regulator_mode, mean_power, floor_temp, frost_guard, regulator_setpoint, air_temp, linkquality
PictureCTM Lyng mTouch_One

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, preset.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 40. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, away, sleep, home. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"preset": ""}.

Load (numeric)

Load in W when heating is on (between 0-3600 W). The thermostat uses the value as input to the mean_power calculation.. Value can be found in the published state on the load property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"load": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"load": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is W.

Display_text (text)

Displayed text on thermostat display (zone). Max 19 characters. Value can be found in the published state on the display_text property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_text": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_text": NEW_VALUE}.

Regulator_mode (binary)

Device in regulator or thermostat mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulator_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals regulator regulator_mode is ON, if thermostat OFF.

Mean_power (numeric)

Reports average power usage last 10 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the mean_power property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mean_power": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Floor_temp (numeric)

Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_temp property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_temp": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Frost_guard (binary)

When frost guard is ON, it is activated when the thermostat is switched OFF with the ON/OFF button.At the same time, the display will fade and the text "Frostsikring x °C" appears in the display and remains until the thermostat is switched on again.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_guard property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"frost_guard": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_guard": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON frost_guard is ON, if OFF OFF.

Regulator_setpoint (numeric)

Setpoint in %, use only when the thermostat is in regulator mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the regulator_setpoint property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"regulator_setpoint": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"regulator_setpoint": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 99. The unit of this value is %.

Air_temp (numeric)

Current temperature measured from the air sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the air_temp property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"air_temp": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.