CTM Lyng mTouch_Astro
|Model
|mTouch_Astro
|Vendor
|CTM Lyng
|Description
|mTouch Astro OP, astro clock
|Exposes
|switch (state), action, device_mode, device_enabled, child_lock, group_id, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off.
Device_mode (enum)
Device mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
astro_clock,
timer,
daily_timer,
weekly_timer.
Device_enabled (binary)
Turn the device on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON device_enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child_lock (binary)
Physical input on the device enabled/disabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
locked child_lock is ON, if
unlocked OFF.
Group_id (numeric)
The device sends commands with this group ID. Put devices in this group to control them.. Value can be found in the published state on the
group_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.