# CTM Lyng mTouch_Astro

Model mTouch_Astro Vendor CTM Lyng Description mTouch Astro OP, astro clock Exposes switch (state), action, device_mode, device_enabled, child_lock, group_id, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off .

Device mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: astro_clock , timer , daily_timer , weekly_timer .

Turn the device on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the device_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON device_enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Physical input on the device enabled/disabled. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals locked child_lock is ON, if unlocked OFF.

The device sends commands with this group ID. Put devices in this group to control them.. Value can be found in the published state on the group_id property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.