CTM Lyng mTouch_Astro

Model mTouch_Astro Vendor CTM Lyng Description mTouch Astro OP, astro clock Exposes switch (state), device_mode, device_enabled, child_lock, group_id, action Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Device mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: astro_clock , timer , daily_timer , weekly_timer .

Turn the device on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the device_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_enabled": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON device enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

Physical input on the device enabled/disabled. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals locked child lock is ON, if unlocked OFF.

The device sends commands with this group ID. Put devices in this group to control them.. Value can be found in the published state on the group_id property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.