CTM Lyng mTouch_Astro
|Model
|mTouch_Astro
|Vendor
|CTM Lyng
|Description
|mTouch Astro OP, astro clock
|Exposes
|switch (state), device_mode, device_enabled, child_lock, group_id, action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Device mode (enum)
Device mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
astro_clock,
timer,
daily_timer,
weekly_timer.
Device enabled (binary)
Turn the device on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON device enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Physical input on the device enabled/disabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
locked child lock is ON, if
unlocked OFF.
Group id (numeric)
The device sends commands with this group ID. Put devices in this group to control them.. Value can be found in the published state on the
group_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off.