Onesti Products AS easyCodeTouch_v1

ModeleasyCodeTouch_v1
VendorOnesti Products AS
DescriptionZigbee module for EasyAccess code touch series
Exposeslock (state, lock_state), battery, sound_volume, voltage, last_unlock_source, last_unlock_user, last_lock_source, last_lock_user, last_used_pin_code, auto_relock, auto_relock_time, num_pin_users, min_pin_length, max_pin_length, pin_code, last_successful_pincode_clear, last_successful_pincode_save
PictureOnesti Products AS easyCodeTouch_v1

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked, locked, unlocked.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Sound volume (enum)

Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the sound_volume property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound_volume": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: silent_mode, low_volume, high_volume.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Last unlock source (enum)

Last unlock source. Value can be found in the published state on the last_unlock_source property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: zigbee, keypad, fingerprintsensor, rfid, unattributed, self, unknown.

Last unlock user (text)

Last unlock user (slot number). Value can be found in the published state on the last_unlock_user property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Last lock source (enum)

Last lock source. Value can be found in the published state on the last_lock_source property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: zigbee, keypad, fingerprintsensor, rfid, unattributed, self, unknown.

Last lock user (text)

Last lock user (slot number). Value can be found in the published state on the last_lock_user property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Last used pin code (text)

Last used pin code (actual digits). Value can be found in the published state on the last_used_pin_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Auto relock (binary)

Auto relock after 7 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_relock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_relock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true auto relock is ON, if false OFF.

Auto relock time (numeric)

Auto relock delay in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_relock_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is s.

Num pin users (numeric)

Number of PIN code users supported. Value can be found in the published state on the num_pin_users property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Min pin length (numeric)

Minimum PIN code length. Value can be found in the published state on the min_pin_length property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Max pin length (numeric)

Maximum PIN code length. Value can be found in the published state on the max_pin_length property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Pin code (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "user_type": VALUE, "user_enabled": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pin_code": ""}.

  • user (numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for
  • user_type (enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values: unrestricted, year_day_schedule, week_day_schedule, master, non_access
  • user_enabled (binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values: true or false
  • pin_code (numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode to null to clear

Last successful pincode clear (text)

Last deleted Pincode. Value can be found in the published state on the last_successful_pincode_clear property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Last successful pincode save (text)

Last saved Pincode. Value can be found in the published state on the last_successful_pincode_save property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.