Onesti Products AS easyCodeTouch_v1
|Model
|easyCodeTouch_v1
|Vendor
|Onesti Products AS
|Description
|Zigbee module for EasyAccess code touch series
|Exposes
|lock (state, lock_state), battery, sound_volume, voltage, last_unlock_source, last_unlock_user, last_lock_source, last_lock_user, last_used_pin_code, auto_relock, auto_relock_time, num_pin_users, min_pin_length, max_pin_length, pin_code, last_successful_pincode_clear, last_successful_pincode_save
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
state property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "LOCK"} or
{"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the
lock_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_fully_locked,
locked,
unlocked.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sound volume (enum)
Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
sound_volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sound_volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
silent_mode,
low_volume,
high_volume.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Last unlock source (enum)
Last unlock source. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_unlock_source property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
zigbee,
keypad,
fingerprintsensor,
rfid,
unattributed,
self,
unknown.
Last unlock user (text)
Last unlock user (slot number). Value can be found in the published state on the
last_unlock_user property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Last lock source (enum)
Last lock source. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_lock_source property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
zigbee,
keypad,
fingerprintsensor,
rfid,
unattributed,
self,
unknown.
Last lock user (text)
Last lock user (slot number). Value can be found in the published state on the
last_lock_user property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Last used pin code (text)
Last used pin code (actual digits). Value can be found in the published state on the
last_used_pin_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Auto relock (binary)
Auto relock after 7 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_relock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_relock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true auto relock is ON, if
false OFF.
Auto relock time (numeric)
Auto relock delay in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_relock_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Num pin users (numeric)
Number of PIN code users supported. Value can be found in the published state on the
num_pin_users property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Min pin length (numeric)
Minimum PIN code length. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_pin_length property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Max pin length (numeric)
Maximum PIN code length. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_pin_length property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Pin code (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "user_type": VALUE, "user_enabled": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pin_code": ""}.
user(numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for
user_type(enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values:
unrestricted,
year_day_schedule,
week_day_schedule,
master,
non_access
user_enabled(binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values:
trueor
false
pin_code(numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode to null to clear
Last successful pincode clear (text)
Last deleted Pincode. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_successful_pincode_clear property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Last successful pincode save (text)
Last saved Pincode. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_successful_pincode_save property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.