Onesti Products AS easyCodeTouch_v1

Model easyCodeTouch_v1 Vendor Onesti Products AS Description Zigbee module for EasyAccess code touch series Exposes lock (state, lock_state), battery, sound_volume, voltage, last_unlock_source, last_unlock_user, last_lock_source, last_lock_user, last_used_pin_code, auto_relock, auto_relock_time, num_pin_users, min_pin_length, max_pin_length, pin_code, last_successful_pincode_clear, last_successful_pincode_save Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"} . To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked , locked , unlocked .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the sound_volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound_volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: silent_mode , low_volume , high_volume .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Last unlock source. Value can be found in the published state on the last_unlock_source property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: zigbee , keypad , fingerprintsensor , rfid , unattributed , self , unknown .

Last unlock user (slot number). Value can be found in the published state on the last_unlock_user property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last lock source. Value can be found in the published state on the last_lock_source property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: zigbee , keypad , fingerprintsensor , rfid , unattributed , self , unknown .

Last lock user (slot number). Value can be found in the published state on the last_lock_user property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last used pin code (actual digits). Value can be found in the published state on the last_used_pin_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Auto relock after 7 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_relock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_relock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true auto relock is ON, if false OFF.

Auto relock delay in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_relock_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Number of PIN code users supported. Value can be found in the published state on the num_pin_users property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Minimum PIN code length. Value can be found in the published state on the min_pin_length property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Maximum PIN code length. Value can be found in the published state on the max_pin_length property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "user_type": VALUE, "user_enabled": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pin_code": ""} .

user (numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for

(numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for user_type (enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values: unrestricted , year_day_schedule , week_day_schedule , master , non_access

(enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values: , , , , user_enabled (binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values: true or false

(binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values: or pin_code (numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode to null to clear

Last deleted Pincode. Value can be found in the published state on the last_successful_pincode_clear property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.