Amina Distribution AS amina S
|Model
|amina S
|Vendor
|Amina Distribution AS
|Description
|Amina S EV Charger
|Exposes
|ev_status, alarms, switch (state), charge_limit, total_active_power, total_active_energy, last_session_energy, ev_connected, charging, derated, alarm_active, power, voltage, current, ac_frequency, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, current_phase_b, current_phase_c, single_phase, enable_offline, time_to_offline, offline_current, offline_single_phase, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the voltage_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the voltage_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the current_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the current_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Ev status (text)
Current charging status. Value can be found in the published state on the
ev_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ev_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Alarms (list)
List of active alarms. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarms": ["welded_relay", "wrong_voltage_balance", "rdc_dd_dc_leakage", "rdc_dd_ac_leakage", "high_temperature", "overvoltage", "undervoltage", "overcurrent", "car_communication_error", "charger_processing_error", "critical_overcurrent", "critical_powerloss", "unknown_alarm_bit_12", "unknown_alarm_bit_13", "unknown_alarm_bit_14", "unknown_alarm_bit_15"]}
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Charge limit (numeric)
Maximum allowed amperage draw. Value can be found in the published state on the
charge_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"charge_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"charge_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
6 and the maximum value is
32. The unit of this value is
A.
Total active power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured total active power. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_active_power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"total_active_power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kW.
Total active energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_active_energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"total_active_energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Last session energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy last session. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_session_energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"last_session_energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Ev connected (binary)
An EV is connected to the charger. Value can be found in the published state on the
ev_connected property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true ev connected is ON, if
false OFF.
Charging (binary)
Power is being delivered to the EV. Value can be found in the published state on the
charging property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true charging is ON, if
false OFF.
Derated (binary)
Charging derated due to high temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
derated property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true derated is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm active (binary)
An active alarm is present. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_active property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true alarm active is ON, if
false OFF.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_frequency": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Power phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_b property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_phase_b": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power phase c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_c property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_phase_c": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage phase B (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_b property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage_phase_b": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage phase C (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_c property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage_phase_c": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current phase B (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_b property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current_phase_b": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current phase C (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_c property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current_phase_c": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Single phase (binary)
Enable single phase charging. A restart of charging is required for the change to take effect.. Value can be found in the published state on the
single_phase property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"single_phase": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"single_phase": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
enable single phase is ON, if
disable OFF.
Enable offline (binary)
Enable offline mode when connection to the network is lost. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_offline property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_offline": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_offline": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
enable enable offline is ON, if
disable OFF.
Time to offline (numeric)
Time until charger will behave as offline after connection has been lost. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_to_offline property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_to_offline": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_to_offline": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
s.
Offline current (numeric)
Maximum allowed amperage draw when device is offline. Value can be found in the published state on the
offline_current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"offline_current": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"offline_current": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
6 and the maximum value is
32. The unit of this value is
A.
Offline single phase (binary)
Use single phase charging when device is offline. Value can be found in the published state on the
offline_single_phase property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"offline_single_phase": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"offline_single_phase": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
enable offline single phase is ON, if
disable OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.