Amina Distribution AS amina S

Model amina S Vendor Amina Distribution AS Description Amina S EV Charger Exposes ev_status, alarms, switch (state), charge_limit, total_active_power, total_active_energy, last_session_energy, ev_connected, charging, derated, alarm_active, power, voltage, current, ac_frequency, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, current_phase_b, current_phase_c, single_phase, enable_offline, time_to_offline, offline_current, offline_single_phase, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the power_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the voltage_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the voltage_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the current_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the current_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Current charging status. Value can be found in the published state on the ev_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ev_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

List of active alarms. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarms": ["welded_relay", "wrong_voltage_balance", "rdc_dd_dc_leakage", "rdc_dd_ac_leakage", "high_temperature", "overvoltage", "undervoltage", "overcurrent", "car_communication_error", "charger_processing_error", "critical_overcurrent", "critical_powerloss", "unknown_alarm_bit_12", "unknown_alarm_bit_13", "unknown_alarm_bit_14", "unknown_alarm_bit_15"]}

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Maximum allowed amperage draw. Value can be found in the published state on the charge_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"charge_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"charge_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 6 and the maximum value is 32 . The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured total active power. Value can be found in the published state on the total_active_power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"total_active_power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kW .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the total_active_energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"total_active_energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy last session. Value can be found in the published state on the last_session_energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"last_session_energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

An EV is connected to the charger. Value can be found in the published state on the ev_connected property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true ev connected is ON, if false OFF.

Power is being delivered to the EV. Value can be found in the published state on the charging property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true charging is ON, if false OFF.

Charging derated due to high temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the derated property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true derated is ON, if false OFF.

An active alarm is present. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_active property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true alarm active is ON, if false OFF.

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_frequency": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_b property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_phase_b": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_c property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_phase_c": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_b property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage_phase_b": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_c property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage_phase_c": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_b property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_phase_b": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_c property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_phase_c": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Enable single phase charging. A restart of charging is required for the change to take effect.. Value can be found in the published state on the single_phase property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"single_phase": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"single_phase": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals enable single phase is ON, if disable OFF.

Enable offline mode when connection to the network is lost. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_offline property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_offline": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_offline": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals enable enable offline is ON, if disable OFF.

Time until charger will behave as offline after connection has been lost. Value can be found in the published state on the time_to_offline property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_to_offline": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_to_offline": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is s .

Maximum allowed amperage draw when device is offline. Value can be found in the published state on the offline_current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"offline_current": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"offline_current": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 6 and the maximum value is 32 . The unit of this value is A .

Use single phase charging when device is offline. Value can be found in the published state on the offline_single_phase property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"offline_single_phase": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"offline_single_phase": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals enable offline single phase is ON, if disable OFF.