xyzroe ZigUSB
|Model
|ZigUSB
|Vendor
|xyzroe
|Description
|Zigbee USB power monitor and switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), restart, button_mode, link_to_output, bind_command, action, current, voltage, power, interval, cpu_temperature, uptime, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Restart (numeric, l1 endpoint)
OFF time. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"restart_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
seconds.
Button mode (enum, l1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
button_mode_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"button_mode_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"button_mode_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
single click,
multi click.
Link to output (enum, l1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
link_to_output_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"link_to_output_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"link_to_output_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
no,
yes.
Bind command (enum, l1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
bind_command_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"bind_command_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bind_command_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on/off,
toggle,
change_level_up,
change_level_down,
change_level_up_with_off,
change_level_down_with_off,
recall_scene_0,
recall_scene_1,
recall_scene_2,
recall_scene_3,
recall_scene_4,
recall_scene_5.
Action (enum)
Single click works only with NO link to output. Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
triple.
Current (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Interval (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Reporting interval. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"interval_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
sec.
CPU temperature (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Temperature of the CPU. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Uptime (numeric, l5 endpoint)
CC2530. Value can be found in the published state on the
uptime_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
seconds.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.