# xyzroe ZigUSB

Model ZigUSB Vendor xyzroe Description Zigbee USB power monitor and switch Exposes switch (state), restart, button_mode, link_to_output, bind_command, action, current, voltage, power, interval, cpu_temperature, uptime, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

# On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

# Restart (numeric, l1 endpoint)

OFF time. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"restart_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is seconds .

# Button mode (enum, l1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the button_mode_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"button_mode_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"button_mode_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: single click , multi click .

# Link to output (enum, l1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the link_to_output_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"link_to_output_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"link_to_output_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: no , yes .

# Bind command (enum, l1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the bind_command_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"bind_command_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bind_command_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on/off , toggle , change_level_up , change_level_down , change_level_up_with_off , change_level_down_with_off , recall_scene_0 , recall_scene_1 , recall_scene_2 , recall_scene_3 , recall_scene_4 , recall_scene_5 .

Single click works only with NO link to output. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single , double , triple .

# Current (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

# Voltage (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

# Power (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Interval (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Reporting interval. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"interval_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is sec .

# CPU temperature (numeric, l4 endpoint)

Temperature of the CPU. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Uptime (numeric, l5 endpoint)

CC2530. Value can be found in the published state on the uptime_l5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is seconds .