xyzroe ZigDC
|Model
|ZigDC
|Vendor
|xyzroe
|Description
|ZigDC
|Exposes
|current, voltage, power, temperature, humidity, action, cpu_temperature, switch_type, switch_actions, bind_command, uptime, interval, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Current (numeric, ch1 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_ch1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric, ch1 endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_ch1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power (numeric, ch1 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_ch1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric, ch2 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_ch2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric, ch2 endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_ch2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power (numeric, ch2 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_ch2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric, ch3 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_ch3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric, ch3 endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_ch3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power (numeric, ch3 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_ch3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric, ch4 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_ch4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric, ch4 endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_ch4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power (numeric, ch4 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_ch4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric, ch5 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_ch5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric, ch5 endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_ch5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power (numeric, ch5 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_ch5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric, ch6 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_ch6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric, ch6 endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_ch6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power (numeric, ch6 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_ch6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Temperature (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric, l6 endpoint)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
triple,
hold,
release.
CPU temperature (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Temperature of the CPU. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Switch type (enum, l7 endpoint)
IN1. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_l7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
single_click,
multi_click,
reset_to_defaults.
Switch actions (enum, l7 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_l7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Bind command (enum, l7 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
bind_command_l7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"bind_command_l7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bind_command_l7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on/off,
toggle,
change_level_up,
change_level_down,
change_level_up_with_off,
change_level_down_with_off,
recall_scene_0,
recall_scene_1,
recall_scene_2,
recall_scene_3,
recall_scene_4,
recall_scene_5.
Switch type (enum, l8 endpoint)
IN2. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_l8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
single_click,
multi_click,
reset_to_defaults.
Switch actions (enum, l8 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_l8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Bind command (enum, l8 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
bind_command_l8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"bind_command_l8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bind_command_l8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on/off,
toggle,
change_level_up,
change_level_down,
change_level_up_with_off,
change_level_down_with_off,
recall_scene_0,
recall_scene_1,
recall_scene_2,
recall_scene_3,
recall_scene_4,
recall_scene_5.
Switch type (enum, l1 endpoint)
BTN. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
switch,
single_click,
multi_click,
reset_to_defaults.
Switch actions (enum, l1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Bind command (enum, l1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
bind_command_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"bind_command_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bind_command_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on/off,
toggle,
change_level_up,
change_level_down,
change_level_up_with_off,
change_level_down_with_off,
recall_scene_0,
recall_scene_1,
recall_scene_2,
recall_scene_3,
recall_scene_4,
recall_scene_5.
Uptime (numeric)
Uptime. Value can be found in the published state on the
uptime property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
sec.
Interval (numeric)
Reporting interval. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.