# xyzroe ZigDC

Model ZigDC Vendor xyzroe Description ZigDC Exposes current, voltage, power, temperature, humidity, action, cpu_temperature, switch_type, switch_actions, bind_command, uptime, interval, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

# Current (numeric, ch1 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_ch1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

# Voltage (numeric, ch1 endpoint)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_ch1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

# Power (numeric, ch1 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_ch1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Current (numeric, ch2 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_ch2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

# Voltage (numeric, ch2 endpoint)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_ch2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

# Power (numeric, ch2 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_ch2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Current (numeric, ch3 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_ch3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

# Voltage (numeric, ch3 endpoint)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_ch3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

# Power (numeric, ch3 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_ch3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Current (numeric, ch4 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_ch4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

# Voltage (numeric, ch4 endpoint)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_ch4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

# Power (numeric, ch4 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_ch4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Current (numeric, ch5 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_ch5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

# Voltage (numeric, ch5 endpoint)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_ch5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

# Power (numeric, ch5 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_ch5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Current (numeric, ch6 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_ch6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

# Voltage (numeric, ch6 endpoint)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_ch6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

# Power (numeric, ch6 endpoint)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_ch6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Temperature (numeric, l6 endpoint)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Humidity (numeric, l6 endpoint)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single , double , triple , hold , release .

# CPU temperature (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Temperature of the CPU. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Switch type (enum, l7 endpoint)

IN1. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_l7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_l7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_l7": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , single_click , multi_click , reset_to_defaults .

# Switch actions (enum, l7 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_l7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_l7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_l7": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

# Bind command (enum, l7 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the bind_command_l7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"bind_command_l7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bind_command_l7": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on/off , toggle , change_level_up , change_level_down , change_level_up_with_off , change_level_down_with_off , recall_scene_0 , recall_scene_1 , recall_scene_2 , recall_scene_3 , recall_scene_4 , recall_scene_5 .

# Switch type (enum, l8 endpoint)

IN2. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_l8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_l8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_l8": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , single_click , multi_click , reset_to_defaults .

# Switch actions (enum, l8 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_l8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_l8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_l8": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

# Bind command (enum, l8 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the bind_command_l8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"bind_command_l8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bind_command_l8": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on/off , toggle , change_level_up , change_level_down , change_level_up_with_off , change_level_down_with_off , recall_scene_0 , recall_scene_1 , recall_scene_2 , recall_scene_3 , recall_scene_4 , recall_scene_5 .

# Switch type (enum, l1 endpoint)

BTN. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch , single_click , multi_click , reset_to_defaults .

# Switch actions (enum, l1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

# Bind command (enum, l1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the bind_command_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"bind_command_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bind_command_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on/off , toggle , change_level_up , change_level_down , change_level_up_with_off , change_level_down_with_off , recall_scene_0 , recall_scene_1 , recall_scene_2 , recall_scene_3 , recall_scene_4 , recall_scene_5 .

Uptime. Value can be found in the published state on the uptime property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is sec .

Reporting interval. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .