LiXee ZiPulses

Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Multiplier (numeric)
It is necessary to press the link button to update. Value can be found in the published state on the
multiplier property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"multiplier": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1000.
Divisor (numeric)
It is necessary to press the link button to update. Value can be found in the published state on the
divisor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"divisor": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1000.
UnitOfMeasure (enum)
It is necessary to press the link button to update. Value can be found in the published state on the
unitOfMeasure property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"unitOfMeasure": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
kWh,
m3,
ft3,
ccf,
US gl,
IMP gl,
BTUs,
L (litre),
kPA (jauge),
kPA (absolu),
kPA (absolu),
sans unité,
MJ,
kVar.
Energy (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.