# LiXee ZiPulses

Model ZiPulses Vendor LiXee Description Lixee ZiPulses Exposes voltage, temperature, multiplier, divisor, unitOfMeasure, energy, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

It is necessary to press the link button to update. Value can be found in the published state on the multiplier property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"multiplier": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1000 .

It is necessary to press the link button to update. Value can be found in the published state on the divisor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"divisor": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1000 .

It is necessary to press the link button to update. Value can be found in the published state on the unitOfMeasure property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"unitOfMeasure": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: kWh , m3 , ft3 , ccf , US gl , IMP gl , BTUs , L (litre) , kPA (jauge) , kPA (absolu) , kPA (absolu) , sans unité , MJ , kVar .

Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.