Zigbee2MQTT

LiXee ZiPulses

ModelZiPulses
VendorLiXee
DescriptionLixee ZiPulses
Exposesvoltage, temperature, multiplier, divisor, unitOfMeasure, energy, linkquality
PictureLiXee ZiPulses

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Multiplier (numeric)

It is necessary to press the link button to update. Value can be found in the published state on the multiplier property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"multiplier": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1000.

Divisor (numeric)

It is necessary to press the link button to update. Value can be found in the published state on the divisor property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"divisor": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1000.

UnitOfMeasure (enum)

It is necessary to press the link button to update. Value can be found in the published state on the unitOfMeasure property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"unitOfMeasure": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: kWh, m3, ft3, ccf, US gl, IMP gl, BTUs, L (litre), kPA (jauge), kPA (absolu), kPA (absolu), sans unité, MJ, kVar.

Energy (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.