Tuya ZY_HPS01

Model ZY_HPS01 Vendor Tuya Description mmWave radar 5.8GHz Exposes illuminance, occupancy, presence_timeout, move_sensitivity, move_minimum_range, move_maximum_range, breath_sensitivity, breath_minimum_range, breath_maximum_range, linkquality Picture

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Presence timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_timeout property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 180 . The unit of this value is s .

sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is X .

Movement minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the move_minimum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_minimum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Movement maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the move_maximum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_maximum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Breath sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is X .

Breath minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_minimum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_minimum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Breath maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_maximum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_maximum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .