Zigbee2MQTT

Trust ZYCT-202

ModelZYCT-202
VendorTrust
DescriptionRemote control
Exposesaction, action_group, linkquality
PictureTrust ZYCT-202

Notes

Binding

This device does not support binding.

Pairing

Factory reset the remote by holding the 0 (off) button for +-20 seconds. To establish a connection keep the remote within 2 meters from the hub. Press and hold the smart group button (button with two bulbs) and wait until the lights, below the channels, flash.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, stop, brightness_stop, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down.

Action_group (numeric)

Group where the action was triggered on. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.