Trust ZYCT-202

ModelZYCT-202
VendorTrust
DescriptionRemote control
Exposesaction, action_group
PictureTrust ZYCT-202

Notes

Binding

This device does not support binding.

Pairing

Factory reset the remote by holding the 0 (off) button for +-20 seconds. To establish a connection keep the remote within 2 meters from the hub. Press and hold the smart group button (button with two bulbs) and wait until the lights, below the channels, flash.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, stop, brightness_stop, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down.

Action group (numeric)

Group where the action was triggered on. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.