Trust ZYCT-202
|Model
|ZYCT-202
|Vendor
|Trust
|Description
|Remote control
|Exposes
|action, action_group, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Binding
This device does not support binding.
Pairing
Factory reset the remote by holding the 0 (off) button for +-20 seconds. To establish a connection keep the remote within 2 meters from the hub. Press and hold the smart group button (button with two bulbs) and wait until the lights, below the channels, flash.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
stop,
brightness_stop,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down.
Action_group (numeric)
Group where the action was triggered on. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_group property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.