Trust ZYCT-202

Model ZYCT-202 Vendor Trust Description Remote control Exposes action, action_group Picture

This device does not support binding.

Factory reset the remote by holding the 0 (off) button for +-20 seconds. To establish a connection keep the remote within 2 meters from the hub. Press and hold the smart group button (button with two bulbs) and wait until the lights, below the channels, flash.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , stop , brightness_stop , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down .