Trust ZYCT-202
|Model
|ZYCT-202
|Vendor
|Trust
|Description
|Remote control
|Exposes
|action, action_group
|Picture
Notes
Binding
This device does not support binding.
Pairing
Factory reset the remote by holding the 0 (off) button for +-20 seconds. To establish a connection keep the remote within 2 meters from the hub. Press and hold the smart group button (button with two bulbs) and wait until the lights, below the channels, flash.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
stop,
brightness_stop,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down.
Action group (numeric)
Group where the action was triggered on. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_group property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.