Trust ZYCT-202

Model ZYCT-202 Vendor Trust Description Remote control Exposes action, action_group, linkquality Picture

This device does not support binding.

Factory reset the remote by holding the 0 (off) button for +-20 seconds. To establish a connection keep the remote within 2 meters from the hub. Press and hold the smart group button (button with two bulbs) and wait until the lights, below the channels, flash.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , stop , brightness_stop , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down .

Group where the action was triggered on. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.