TuYa ZY-M100-S_2
|Model
|ZY-M100-S_2
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Mini human breathe sensor
|Exposes
|illuminance_lux, presence, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, minimum_range, maximum_range, detection_delay, fading_time, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Illuminance_lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Target_distance (numeric)
Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Radar_sensitivity (numeric)
sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.
Minimum_range (numeric)
Minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
minimum_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"minimum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.5. The unit of this value is
m.
Maximum_range (numeric)
Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
maximum_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"maximum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.5. The unit of this value is
m.
Detection_delay (numeric)
Detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Fading_time (numeric)
Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
1500. The unit of this value is
s.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.