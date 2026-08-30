TuYa ZY-M100-S_2

Model ZY-M100-S_2 Vendor Tuya Description Mini human breathe sensor Exposes illuminance, presence, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, minimum_range, maximum_range, detection_delay, fading_time Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

Minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the minimum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.5 . The unit of this value is m .

Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the maximum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.5 . The unit of this value is m .

Detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .