Tuya ZY-M100-24GV3

Model ZY-M100-24GV3 Vendor Tuya Description 24G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor（added distance switch） Exposes state, presence, distance, find_switch, illuminance_lux, move_sensitivity, presence_sensitivity, detection_distance_min, detection_distance_max, presence_timeout, linkquality Picture

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Presence state sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , presence , move .

Occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

distance switch. Value can be found in the published state on the find_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"find_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON find switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Illuminance sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Motion Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Presence Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8.25 . The unit of this value is m .

Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.75 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is m .

Fade time. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_timeout property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15000 . The unit of this value is s .