Tuya ZY-M100-24GV2
|Model
|ZY-M100-24GV2
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|24G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor
|Exposes
|state, presence, distance, illuminance_lux, move_sensitivity, presence_sensitivity, detection_distance_min, detection_distance_max, presence_timeout, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
State (enum)
Presence state sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
presence,
move.
Presence (binary)
Occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Distance (numeric)
Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Illuminance (lux) (numeric)
Illuminance sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Move sensitivity (numeric)
Motion Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Presence sensitivity (numeric)
Presence Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Detection distance min (numeric)
Minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_distance_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8.25. The unit of this value is
m.
Detection distance max (numeric)
Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_distance_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.75 and the maximum value is
9. The unit of this value is
m.
Presence timeout (numeric)
Fade time. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_timeout property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1500. The unit of this value is
s.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.