Zigbee2MQTT

Tuya ZY-M100-24GV2

ModelZY-M100-24GV2
VendorTuya
Description24G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor
Exposesstate, presence, distance, illuminance_lux, move_sensitivity, presence_sensitivity, detection_distance_min, detection_distance_max, presence_timeout, linkquality
PictureTuya ZY-M100-24GV2

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

State (enum)

Presence state sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, presence, move.

Presence (binary)

Occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Distance (numeric)

Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Illuminance (lux) (numeric)

Illuminance sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Move sensitivity (numeric)

Motion Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10.

Presence sensitivity (numeric)

Presence Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10.

Detection distance min (numeric)

Minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8.25. The unit of this value is m.

Detection distance max (numeric)

Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.75 and the maximum value is 9. The unit of this value is m.

Presence timeout (numeric)

Fade time. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_timeout property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1500. The unit of this value is s.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.