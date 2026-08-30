Tuya ZY-M100-24G
|Model
|ZY-M100-24G
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|24G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor
|Exposes
|state, presence, distance, illuminance, motion_sensitivity, presence_sensitivity, max_range, presence_timeout
|Picture
Notes
The standard firmware of this device sends reports every second. This behaviour is not configurable, and can easily overwhelm the Zigbee network and cause problems for other devices. A solution to this is to reflash the device with a modified firmware that does not have this problem. Check https://github.com/Andrik45719/ZY-M100 for such a firmware, and instructions on how to flash the device.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
State (enum)
Presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
presence,
move.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Distance (numeric)
Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Motion sensitivity (numeric)
Motion sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Presence sensitivity (numeric)
Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Max range (numeric)
Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1.5 and the maximum value is
5.5. The unit of this value is
m.
Presence timeout (numeric)
Presence timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_timeout property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1500. The unit of this value is
s.