TuYa ZY-M100-24G
|Model
|ZY-M100-24G
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|24G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor
|Exposes
|illuminance_lux, presence, presence_state, motion_sensitivity, detection_distance_max, detection_distance_min, fading_time, presence_sensitivity, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Illuminance (lux) (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Presence state (enum)
Presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
present,
moving.
Motion sensitivity (numeric)
Motion sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Detection distance max (numeric)
Max detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_distance_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
m.
Detection distance min (numeric)
Min detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Fading time (numeric)
Delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
s.
Presence sensitivity (numeric)
Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.