TuYa ZY-M100-24G

Model ZY-M100-24G Vendor Tuya Description 24G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor Exposes state, presence, distance, illuminance, motion_sensitivity, presence_sensitivity, max_range, presence_timeout Picture

The standard firmware of this device sends reports every second. This behaviour is not configurable, and can easily overwhelm the Zigbee network and cause problems for other devices. A solution to this is to reflash the device with a modified firmware that does not have this problem. Check https://github.com/Andrik45719/ZY-M100 for such a firmware, and instructions on how to flash the device.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , presence , move .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Motion sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the max_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1.5 and the maximum value is 5.5 . The unit of this value is m .