TuYa ZY-M100-24G

Model ZY-M100-24G Vendor TuYa Description 24G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor Exposes illuminance_lux, presence, presence_state, motion_sensitivity, detection_distance_max, detection_distance_min, fading_time, presence_sensitivity, linkquality Picture

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

# Presence state (enum)

Presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , present , moving .

# Motion sensitivity (numeric)

Motion sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

# Detection distance max (numeric)

Max detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is m .

# Detection distance min (numeric)

Min detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

# Fading time (numeric)

Delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is s .

# Presence sensitivity (numeric)

Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .