Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa ZY-M100-24G

ModelZY-M100-24G
VendorTuYa
Description24G MmWave radar human presence motion sensor
Exposesilluminance_lux, presence, presence_state, motion_sensitivity, detection_distance_max, detection_distance_min, fading_time, presence_sensitivity, linkquality
PictureTuYa ZY-M100-24G

Exposes

Illuminance (lux) (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Presence state (enum)

Presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: none, present, moving.

Motion sensitivity (numeric)

Motion sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10.

Detection distance max (numeric)

Max detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is m.

Detection distance min (numeric)

Min detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is m.

Fading time (numeric)

Delay time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15. The unit of this value is s.

Presence sensitivity (numeric)

Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.