Nova Digital ZTS-MM
|Model
|ZTS-MM
|Vendor
|Nova Digital
|Description
|mmWave radar 5.8GHz
|Exposes
|illuminance, occupancy, presence_timeout, move_sensitivity, move_minimum_range, move_maximum_range, breath_sensitivity, breath_minimum_range, breath_maximum_range
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Presence timeout (numeric)
Presence timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_timeout property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
180. The unit of this value is
s.
Move sensitivity (numeric)
sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
X.
Move minimum range (numeric)
Movement minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_minimum_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"move_minimum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Move maximum range (numeric)
Movement maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_maximum_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"move_maximum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Breath sensitivity (numeric)
Breath sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
breath_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breath_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
X.
Breath minimum range (numeric)
Breath minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
breath_minimum_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breath_minimum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Breath maximum range (numeric)
Breath maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
breath_maximum_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breath_maximum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.