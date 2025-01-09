Nova Digital ZTS-MM

ModelZTS-MM
VendorNova Digital
DescriptionmmWave radar 5.8GHz
Exposesilluminance, occupancy, presence_timeout, move_sensitivity, move_minimum_range, move_maximum_range, breath_sensitivity, breath_minimum_range, breath_maximum_range
PictureNova Digital ZTS-MM

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Presence timeout (numeric)

Presence timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_timeout property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 180. The unit of this value is s.

Move sensitivity (numeric)

sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is X.

Move minimum range (numeric)

Movement minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the move_minimum_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_minimum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is cm.

Move maximum range (numeric)

Movement maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the move_maximum_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_maximum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is cm.

Breath sensitivity (numeric)

Breath sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is X.

Breath minimum range (numeric)

Breath minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_minimum_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_minimum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is cm.

Breath maximum range (numeric)

Breath maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the breath_maximum_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breath_maximum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is cm.